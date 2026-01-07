Honeyfund Releases 2026 Honeymoon Destinations & Wedding Trends Report

Insights From Couples Getting Married in 2025 Reveal Shifting Budgets, Emerging Destinations, and the New Way Couples Plan

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyfund, the leading honeymoon registry used by more than 1.5 million couples, today released its 2026 Honeymoon Destinations & Wedding Travel Trends Report, offering the most comprehensive public dataset on modern honeymoon and destination wedding planning behaviors.

Key Findings

Hawaii remains the #1 honeymoon destination for 2026 , followed by Italy (#2) and Japan (#3) —marking Japan's highest ranking ever.

Couples Are Prioritizing Experiences Over Tradition

The report highlights five macro travel themes shaping 2026 honeymoons:

Experience-First Travel : cultural immersion, food, and "once-in-a-lifetime" experiences outrank luxury for luxury's sake.

: cultural immersion, food, and "once-in-a-lifetime" experiences outrank luxury for luxury's sake. Domestic Gems : U.S. destinations are surging due to affordability and easier logistics.

: U.S. destinations are surging due to affordability and easier logistics. Adventure + Wellness : more couples seek nature, hiking, wellness retreats, and recovery-focused travel.

: more couples seek nature, hiking, wellness retreats, and recovery-focused travel. Bucket-List Trips : couples are making the honeymoon their biggest trip of the decade.

: couples are making the honeymoon their biggest trip of the decade. Affordable Luxury: all-inclusive resorts, off-season travel, and credit-card points make higher-end travel feel attainable.

"For 20 years, we've watched honeymoons evolve from a post-wedding tradition into a core part of how couples invest in their relationship," said Sara Margulis, CEO and co-founder of Honeyfund. "This year's data shows a clear shift: couples are choosing memorable experiences, making honeymoon decisions earlier in the planning process, and using tools like AI to design trips that feel personal, meaningful, and memorable."

