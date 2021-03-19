Honeygain Signs an Exclusivity Deal to Ensure Long-Term Traffic Demand

LONDON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeygain, a crowdsourced web intelligence network, commits to ensuring users' earning potential by signing an exclusive wholesale partnership deal with Oxylabs, a leading web public data gathering service provider.

The move to strengthen ties with Oxylabs will allow Honeygain to adjust for the continuous user-base growth and assure traffic demand sent through the Honeygain network, leading to stable earnings for the app users. Additionally, by signing a deal with an industry leader, Honeygain will increase the overall traffic quality sent through the network - a high priority for the brand.

Honeygain, being the leading infrastructure provider of such a kind, syncs this deal with the current incidents within the industry and takes these steps to double-down on its intent to respect user security, transparency, and ethical behavior.

About Honeygain

Honeygain is the world's leading crowdsourced web intelligence network. Honeygain provides an opportunity to earn money passively for anyone around the globe. Honeygain's business partners use a one-of-the-kind web intelligence network to supercharge their daily business operations for such essential industries in our modern economy: e-commerce, venture capital, advertising, and web analytics. Honeygain has been praised as one of the best passive income apps compared to all similar networking-based solutions in a relatively short space of time.

SOURCE Honeygain