honeygrow Introduces New Digital Engagement Program Powered by LevelUp

On-the-go wholesome food enthusiasts can experience the new online ordering system at order.minigrow.com where they can pre-order a minigrow dish to pick up at any of the brand's minigrow locations in New York and Chicago today. minigrow will open two new locations in the heart of Boston at 125 Summer Street on April 27 and at 565 Boylston Street on May 1. The brand will extend online ordering along with an entirely redesigned app and loyalty program to all its honeygrow locations later this year.

"Our goal was simple: create one app for two concepts, honeygrow + minigrow, while having the capability to do all the fun stuff that we've been dying to do for years, while exploring other fun, creative ways to best engage our guests in ways not seen before," said Justin Rosenberg, CEO + founder of honeygrow + minigrow. "We have a lot of great ideas that we look forward to finally bringing to life."

"When we started working with honeygrow, we immediately understood the importance of providing an integrated rewards experience that spanned web ordering, mobile ordering, and in-store experiences," said Emma Beckerle, Director of Client Services and Account Management at LevelUp. "We're proud to have built a beautiful web ordering, mobile and in-store interaction for honeygrow and can't wait to see guests using it."

Founded by Justin Rosenberg in Philadelphia in 2012, honeygrow brings people together over the highest quality, wholesome, simple foods. With 25 honeygrow locations and 4 minigrow locations in Manhattan and Chicago, honeygrow has plans to continue to grow in these regions and beyond. Learn more at https://www.honeygrow.com http://www.minigrow.com

LevelUp connects restaurants and guests with a seamless customer experience that blends analytics, loyalty, and rewards. LevelUp brings its technology to market in multiple ways: embedded into partner restaurant apps to provide a full-stack customer engagement solution; via an open developer platform that powers over 200 mobile apps; and through the LevelUp's partner distribution channels, which lets consumers order ahead and avoid the line at their favorite lunch spots using the apps already on their phone. Based in Boston, MA, LevelUp is backed by leading investors such as Google Ventures, Highland Capital and JPMorgan Chase.

