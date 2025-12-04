Honeyjar Raises $2M to Launch the AI Operating System for Communications & PR

Honeyjar is a secure, collaborative workspace with an AI co-pilot that executes like a comms teammate — powered by the data and workflows pros rely on.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyjar , the AI co-pilot for communications & PR, today announced a $2M pre-seed fundraise and the launch of its Early Access waitlist for agencies, in-house teams, and independent pros. The round was led by Heather Hartnett, CEO and General Partner at Human Ventures , and Kevin Mahaffey, Founder of SNR Ventures .

Honeyjar unifies the core workflows of communications — from messaging and media research to list building, pitching, events, and coverage tracking — into one collaborative workspace powered by news, social and events data. Its proprietary agents leverage brand context, goals, and campaign history to guide communicators across the end-to-end execution of communications, acting like a teammate.

"The most interesting applications of AI right now are those that amplify the superpowers of professionals who are already excellent at their craft," said Heather Hartnett, CEO and General Partner at Human Ventures. "Technology shouldn't replace how you build relationships or do your job but it should give you better tools to excel at both. Honeyjar does this for communications professionals. It handles the tedious tasks so they can focus on what humans do best — strategic thinking, storytelling, and relationship building."

Before founding Honeyjar, the team experienced the full spectrum of communications work — running and working at agencies, handling comms for startups and Fortune 500 companies, in-house roles, and consulting — seeing firsthand how much time is spent on repetitive, time-intensive tasks. Honeyjar is built to extend the capacity of communications professionals, make agency operations more efficient, and free time for strategic, high-value work.

"Strategy, relationships, and judgment will always be the human part of communications and PR — that's the art," said Michelle Masek, CEO and Founder of Honeyjar. "But communicators spend too many hours on building media lists, creating briefing docs, chasing event details, and stitching AI tools together. We're building Honeyjar to be a secure, collaborative workspace with AI agents that work alongside you and your team, helping you shape stories, find opportunities, run campaigns, and measure impact effectively and efficiently."

"I've seen firsthand how, when done right, communications can be the most effective form of marketing that exists. But most teams get bogged down in the tasks and motions, leaving less time to be strategic about the story and the results. Honeyjar automates the essential tasks and workflows so more focus can go to the story, strategy, and stakeholders - with the mechanics happening automatically," said Kevin Mahaffey, Founder of SNR Ventures.

In addition to its lead investors, Honeyjar is backed by a powerhouse group of media, communications, and marketing angel investors and advisors who recognize both the $15B communications & PR market opportunity and the urgent need for comprehensive, purpose-built AI for PR:

Margit Wennmachers, communications leader and former CMO at a16z

Jesse Angelo, Founder and CEO of Checker Media , former President of Global News and Entertainment at VICE, and Publisher of the New York Post

Josh Constine, former Editor at Large at TechCrunch

Desiree Gruber, creator of Project Runway and Founder of Full Picture

Joanne Bradford, former executive at Microsoft, SoFi, and Pinterest

Becky Porter, former CEO of Outcast Agency

Ajay Arora, Senior VP of Product Management and Engineering at The Walt Disney Company, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN

To learn more about Honeyjar or request access to the Early Access Program, visit www.honeyjar.ai/earlyaccess .

