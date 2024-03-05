Honeyland: Integrated Brand Experience Partnership with Cibona

Honeyland, the Premier Blockchain Game, Teams Up with Cibona to Enhance Player Experience

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyland, the buzzworthy blockchain-based beekeeping sensation, is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Cibona, the esteemed premier league basketball team from Zagreb, Croatia. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both entities as they embark on a journey to redefine interactive gaming experiences.

As Honeyland prepares to introduce SFTs (Semi-Fungible Tokens) in April 2024, Cibona traits will become valuable tradeable assets.

The Honeyland team is dedicated to optimizing player experience and accessibility, solidifying its status as one of the premier blockchain games globally. With vibrant graphics and intuitive gameplay, Honeyland has captured the hearts of strategy game enthusiasts worldwide.

Players now have the exclusive opportunity to enhance their gaming experience by purchasing Cibona Jersey and Cibona Basketball from the in-game shop to integrate into their Bee avatars. These unique traits not only provide a distinctive appearance but also offer added utility within the Honeyland universe.

In addition, Honeyland and Cibona will be launching community-wide events and special rewards on game days, promising an exhilarating experience for players.

On the scheduled Cibona game days, players will see special rewards inside Honeyland. When they win, there will be some other spicy surprises too.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cibona to offer our players a unique and immersive gaming experience," said Corey Wright, CEO of Honeyland. "Together, we are breaking new ground in the world of gaming, and we look forward to creating unforgettable moments for our community and other upcoming collaborations that we have lined up, such as our upcoming partnership with Mastercard."

As Honeyland prepares to introduce SFTs (Semi-Fungible Tokens) in April 2024, Cibona traits will become valuable tradeable assets, offering players exciting opportunities for investment and customization.

To learn more about Honeyland, visit their website at: https://honey.land or download the game and start playing now.

Website || Twitter || YouTube || Discord || Facebook || Spotify || Telegram

About Honeyland:

Honeyland is a popular blockchain-based casual strategy game known for its engaging gameplay and vibrant community. With the upcoming launch of Honeyland 2.0, players can anticipate a richer and more interactive gaming experience. Download Honeyland on iOS and Android now to join the buzz.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353518/Honeyland_SFTs_Cibona.jpg

Media & Partnerships Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeyland & Hexagon Studios Pte Ltd.