HoneyNaps' AI Sleep-Diagnosis Software SOMNUM™ Selected as a 2025 Next Generation World Class Product at MOTIR Certification Ceremony

HoneyNaps

Dec 02, 2025, 06:00 ET

  • Recognized at the official 2025 World Class Product of Korea Certification Ceremony held at Lotte Hotel World, Seoul
  • Certification affirms SOMNUM's potential to lead the global market within seven years
  • HoneyNaps accelerates global expansion: "We aim to become Korea's leading SleepTech innovator"

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HoneyNaps, an AI-based sleep-medicine company, announced that its AI PSG Auto-scoring software SOMNUM™ has been designated as a 2025 Next Generation World Class Product by Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Resources (MOTIR) and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

The announcement was made during the 2025 World Class Product of Korea Certification Ceremony, held on November 18, at Lotte Hotel World in Seoul, where MOTIR presented certifications to newly selected World Class Products and their producers. This year, 56 items and 57 companies—including SOMNUM—were selected as Next Generation World Class Products, recognized for their strong technological innovation and high global growth prospects.

SOMNUM™ automatically scores multi-channel polysomnography (PSG) signals using deep-learning algorithms to support disease diagnosis, prediction, and prevention. Unlike conventional image-based AI software, SOMNUM is Korea's first deep-learning–based platform capable of large-scale, real-time signal scoring. By incorporating eXplainable AI (XAI), HoneyNaps enables medical professionals to directly review the rationale behind AI scoring, significantly enhancing clinical trust and usability.

SOMNUM's technological excellence has been validated through U.S. FDA clearance and Korea's Innovative Medical Device designation, and its adoption by domestic and international medical institutions continues to expand.

The World Class Product designation program, launched in 2001, annually identifies products capable of leading the global market within seven years. Certified companies receive government support for global promotion, export consulting, and international marketing. At this year's ceremony, a business consultation event was held alongside the main program, bringing together 100 overseas buyers and 150 participating companies, resulting in 11 export contracts and MOUs valued at USD 16.3 million.

Taekyoung (Sean) Ha, PhD, President of HoneyNaps USA, stated, "This designation as a Next Generation World Class Product reflects the global competitiveness and growth potential of our AI-driven sleep-medicine technology. We will continue to strengthen our technological leadership so that SOMNUM, our AI-based sleep-scoring innvations, can firmly establish itself as one of representative World Class Products."

For further information, please contact:
HoneyNaps USA, Inc.
Christine Kwon / Managing Director
Email: [email protected]
Address: #517, SPACES, 361 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02115
Website: www.honeynaps.com

SOURCE HoneyNaps

