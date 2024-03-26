Honey's Glow-Up: Honibe® Unveils Vibrant New Packaging Inspired by the Goodness of Honey

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honibe®, the beloved Canadian honey-based products brand, is buzzing with excitement to announce the launch of its vibrant new packaging, a refreshing makeover inspired by the beauty of nature and driven by consumer feedback. As a brand deeply committed to purity, sustainability, and wellness, Honibe aims to captivate consumers with its revamped look.

Dean Williams, CEO of Honibe, expressed enthusiasm about the brand's transformation, stating, "Our new packaging is more than just a visual upgrade – it's a reflection of our dedication to providing consumers with the highest quality honey-based products. We've listened to our customers' feedback and designed packaging that not only showcases honey as our #1 ingredient but also captures the essence of nature's beauty."

Eins Mutuc, Marketing Director of Honibe, emphasized the importance of creating packaging that resonates with consumers and highlighted the legendary benefits of honey. "Honey has long been revered for its incredible health benefits and natural sweetness. From its immune-boosting properties to its soothing effect on sore throats, honey embodies nature's goodness. Our goal was to create packaging that not only stands out on the shelves but also tells our honey story. Each design element, from the vibrant colors to the honey-inspired graphics, communicates our brand's commitment to authenticity and purity."

Dean Williams also addressed the concerning trend of "honeywashing" in the industry. "Honeywashing is deceptive and undermines the integrity of honey-based products. Unlike some brands that claim to use honey but often contain minimal amounts or none at all, Honibe products are made with real honey as the #1 ingredient. We're committed to transparency and ensuring that our customers receive the genuine goodness of honey in every product."

The new packaging will be rolling out across Honibe's product range, including honey gummies®, honey drops™, and honey lozenges®. Consumers can expect the same high-quality products inside, now presented in eye-catching and authentic packaging that celebrates the essence and goodness of honey.

Watch out for the unveiling of Honibe's new packaging on shelves beginning May 2024. It's time to experience the sweetness of Honibe in a whole new light!

For more information about Honibe and its products, visit honibe.com.

About Honibe:

Honibe is a Canadian brand specializing in honey-based wellness products. Founded in 2007, Honibe has established itself as a trusted provider of natural, high-quality solutions for health-conscious consumers. Headquartered in Prince Edward Island, Canada, Honibe is committed to promoting health and well-being through the power of honey.

Media Contact:

Eins Mutuc

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Island Abbey Nutritionals