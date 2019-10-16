Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms Turkey Put the "Giving" in Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry

In three easy steps, consumers can sign up to have their Friendsgiving celebration benefit No Kid Hungry and start planning their gathering via online inspiration at HoneysuckleWhite.com/Friendsgiving or ShadyBrookFarms.com/Friendsgiving . No Kid Hungry's Friendsgiving site provides the tools to make hosting and raising funds easy, with resources and newsletters that share recipes, party planning and hosting tips, and instructions to set up a personal fundraising webpage. All Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry donations can be made online or mailed directly to No Kid Hungry's programs, connecting kids with the food they need.

"We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms turkey, furthering and supporting our mission to end childhood hunger," said Jill Davis, senior vice president, corporate partnerships for No Kid Hungry. "Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry will bring friends together to celebrate and inspire a giving effort during the holiday season that will help put food on the plates of the one in seven kids in the U.S. who live with hunger."

Friendsgiving, a fun and casual event focused on celebrating friendship with Thanksgiving-themed food and activities, has quickly grown in awareness and participation among young adults. In a March 2019 survey conducted by Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms, 51% of Americans age 18-44 reported knowing about the Friendsgiving trend and, of that group, 62% have hosted a Friendsgiving and 64% participated in a past Friendsgiving event.

"As an occasion to give thanks and appreciate friendships, Friendsgiving is the perfect event to spark giving back during the holidays," said Kassie Long, marketing manager for Cargill Protein in North America. "Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms are committed to putting delicious, nutritious food on families' tables, and Friendsgiving® for No Kid Hungry will help ensure more families and friends enjoy nourishing meals this year."

Closely aligned with traditional Thanksgiving fare, Friendsgiving is often a multi-dish event that typically includes turkey. Research found that turkey remains the top protein served at Friendsgiving events, with nearly half serving whole turkey and 61% reporting that turkey was served either on its own or mixed into a main or side dish. Whether making a whole turkey or a Turketta – a bacon-wrapped turkey breast that comes ready to put in the oven – turkey is an easy option for the centerpiece of every holiday celebration.

The Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms brands work exclusively with independent family farmers to raise delicious, nutritious turkey with care, and the brands are committed to food transparency, helping consumers make informed food decisions.

The Honeysuckle White brand is excited to again offer consumers traceable whole fresh turkeys, and the Shady Brook Farms brand is also introducing traceable whole fresh turkeys this holiday season. By scanning an on-package QR code, consumers are able to trace their holiday turkey back to the family farm where it was raised, access the farm's location by state and county, view the family farm story, see photos from the farm and read a message from the farmer.

For Thanksgiving 2019, fresh Honeysuckle White traceable turkeys will be available at more than 12,000 retail stores across the Midwest and other U.S. markets including Phoenix, Houston and San Francisco. Shady Brook Farms fresh traceable turkeys will be available at more than 700 retail stores in the Northeast, including locations in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York and select markets in Virginia.

About Cargill

Cargill's 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms Turkeys

Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms are Cargill brands that offer family farm-raised turkey products including ground turkey, turkey sausage, whole turkeys and turkey breasts. Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms turkeys are raised without growth-promoting antibiotics and no added hormones or steroids†, exclusively on independent family farms. The Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms brands are committed to providing transparency about their food production practices to ensure that consumers know more about the food they eat and where it comes from. For more information, visit HoneysuckleWhite.com or ShadyBrookFarms.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But one in seven kids lives with hunger. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that help provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org .

†Antibiotics only used for treatment and prevention of illness.

SOURCE Cargill

