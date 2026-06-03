Honeywell Aerospace to Host Inaugural Investor Day

Honeywell Aerospace introduces strategy to deliver long-term profitable growth focused on expanding market leadership, investing in innovation, and strengthening operational capabilities

Separation to enhance strategic alignment, simplify decision making, and allow for tailored capital allocation policy

Honeywell Aerospace to provide 2026 guidance on a pro forma standalone basis and 2030 financial targets

Anticipated completion of the spin-off on June 29, 2026 and listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "HONA"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell Aerospace (the "Company") will host an Investor Day in Phoenix, Arizona today ahead of its planned spin-off from Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON), as previously disclosed. A live webcast will begin at 11:00 a.m. EDT, which will be available through the Investor Relations section of Honeywell's website at http://www.honeywell.com/investor.

During the event, Honeywell Aerospace CEO Jim Currier and members of the management team will discuss the Company's leading position in high-value systems across attractive aerospace and defense end markets, unique innovation-led growth strategy built on a "develop once, deploy everywhere" approach, and differentiated operating system that drives a culture of continuous improvement. The Company will also introduce its 2026 pro forma standalone financial guidance and provide 2030 targets.

"Honeywell Aerospace has a proud heritage of customer-focused innovation across every era of flight. Since inventing the first autopilot in 1914, it has repeatedly introduced category-defining technologies, ranging from auxiliary power units to integrated digital cockpits to advanced runway safety systems," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. "As Honeywell Aerospace prepares to become an independent company, I have tremendous confidence in its future. Under Jim's leadership, Honeywell Aerospace is ready to build on its position as a leading global tier-1 aerospace and defense supplier, advancing the future of flight through greater electrification, autonomy, and safety."

"Today marks an important milestone for Honeywell Aerospace as we outline a strategic vision for our future as a standalone company," said Jim Currier, CEO of Honeywell Aerospace. "We bring together a scaled portfolio of mission-critical technologies, a culture rooted in innovation, and a systematic approach to operational excellence, all aimed at delivering on our customers' exacting requirements. We expect to create significant value for all our stakeholders by driving above-market growth across the compelling aerospace and defense end markets that we serve, underpinned by disciplined capital allocation and a strong balance sheet. We have a bright future ahead as we advance the future of aviation and create a safer, more connected world."

At the Investor Day, Honeywell Aerospace leaders will present the Company's value creation strategy, including its:

Leading tier-1 global supplier position supporting recurring aftermarket services – Scaled positions specified on long-life platforms across Commercial Air Transport, Business Aviation, and Defense and Space, which creates a vast installed base with significant aftermarket opportunities;



Scaled positions specified on long-life platforms across Commercial Air Transport, Business Aviation, and Defense and Space, which creates a vast installed base with significant aftermarket opportunities; Differentiated technology and innovation capabilities that scale across platforms and end markets – Research and development focused on common systems and technologies implemented across end markets through a "develop once, deploy everywhere" approach that improves manufacturing and supply chain efficiency while maximizing return on investment ;



Research and development focused on common systems and technologies implemented across end markets through a "develop once, deploy everywhere" approach that improves manufacturing and supply chain efficiency while maximizing return on investment Targeted supply chain and R&D investments to boost growth and increase resiliency – Dedicated to continuing to strengthen the supply chain and operational execution through actions such as insourcing, dual-sourcing, multi-sourcing, smart factory initiatives, and selective automation while investing in new solutions for retrofits, modifications, and upgrades (RMU) and breakthrough initiatives (BTI) aligned with greater electrification, autonomy, and safety;



Dedicated to continuing to strengthen the supply chain and operational execution through actions such as insourcing, dual-sourcing, multi-sourcing, smart factory initiatives, and selective automation while investing in new solutions for retrofits, modifications, and upgrades (RMU) and breakthrough initiatives (BTI) aligned with greater electrification, autonomy, and safety; Purpose-built operating system to drive execution, productivity, and continuous improvement – Honeywell Aerospace Operating System applied across the entire enterprise to promote visibility, standardize processes, improve productivity, and support profitable growth; and



Honeywell Aerospace Operating System applied across the entire enterprise to promote visibility, standardize processes, improve productivity, and support profitable growth; and Disciplined capital allocation framework to accelerate growth and value creation – Tailored capital allocation, underpinned by a strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation, including value-enhancing M&A to add complementary technologies, increase content on next generation platforms, strengthen operational execution, and expand customer and geographic reach.

The event will also feature exhibits showcasing Honeywell Aerospace's best-in-class technology portfolio, including the Honeywell Anthem integrated flight deck, precision navigation systems, Attune vapor cycle cooling, Assure electromechanical actuation, 131-9 auxiliary power unit, and HTF series of turbofan engines. These leading-edge systems demonstrate an ongoing commitment to developing new technologies that shape the future of the aerospace industry.

For additional information about Honeywell Aerospace and the proposed spin-off, please refer to the Form 10 Registration Statement (the "Form 10") that Honeywell Aerospace has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Additional Information

The distribution of Honeywell Aerospace common stock will be made to Honeywell shareowners of record on a date to be determined by the Honeywell Board of Directors to effect the planned spin-off. The distribution is expected to occur on June 29, 2026 (the "Anticipated Distribution Date"), subject to

final approval from the Honeywell Board of Directors and other customary conditions. Following the completion of the spin-off, Honeywell Aerospace common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "HONA," while Honeywell will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HON." Completion of the spin-off is conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including, among other things, the Honeywell Board of Directors having declared the distribution, as set forth in the form of Separation and Distribution Agreement filed with the SEC as part of the Form 10.

Event Webcast

The live webcast of Honeywell Aerospace Investor Day will begin at 11:00 a.m. EDT and be available through the Investor Relations section of Honeywell's website at http://www.honeywell.com/investor. A replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will be available shortly after the presentation concludes. The replay will remain accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace is a leading global tier-1 aerospace and defense supplier of mission critical systems and technologies that enable the production, maintenance, and safe operation of aerospace and defense platforms. Its systems and technologies support original equipment manufacturer, government, defense prime contractor and aircraft operator customers across the Commercial Air Transport, Defense and Space, and Business Aviation end markets. The company's comprehensive portfolio of market leading systems and technologies are organized into the following segments: Electronic Solutions, Engines & Power Systems and Control Systems.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more sustainable.

Forward-Looking Statements

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. Some of the important factors that could cause Honeywell's or Honeywell Aerospace's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Honeywell to effect the spin-off transaction described above and to meet the conditions related thereto; (ii) the possibility that the spin-off transaction will not be completed within the anticipated time period or at all; (iii) the possibility that the spin-off transaction will not achieve its intended benefits; (iv) the impact of the spin-off transaction on Honeywell's and Honeywell Aerospace's businesses and the risk that the spin-off transaction may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on their resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact and possible disruption of existing relationships with regulators, customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; (v) the possibility of disruption, including disputes, litigation or unanticipated costs, in connection with the spin-off transaction; (vi) the uncertainty of the expected financial performance of Honeywell or Honeywell Aerospace following completion of the spin-off transaction; (vii) negative effects of the announcement or pendency of the spin-off transaction on the market price of Honeywell's securities and/or on the financial performance of Honeywell or Honeywell Aerospace; (viii) the ability to achieve anticipated capital structures in connection with the spin-off transaction, including the future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability; (ix) the ability to achieve anticipated tax treatments in connection with the spin-off transaction and future, if any, divestitures, mergers, acquisitions and other portfolio changes and the impact of changes in relevant tax and other laws; and (x) the failure to realize expected benefits and effectively manage and achieve anticipated synergies and operational efficiencies in connection with the spin-off transaction and completed and future, if any, divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, and other portfolio management, productivity and infrastructure actions. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

SOURCE Honeywell