Honeywell And FlightAware To Enhance Flight Tracking Abilities For Users Of GoDirect Flight And Cabin Services

"We pride ourselves on keeping pilots, aircraft owners and operators consistently informed with the most up-to-date and comprehensive flight tracking information available," said Daniel Baker, founder and CEO of FlightAware. "Our proprietary, machine-learning and optimization engine intelligently fuses thousands of data sources from all over the world to provide Honeywell users with the most advanced and accurate flight tracking experience they've ever had."

Users of Honeywell's GoDirect Flight Services, which serves as an extension of a customer's flight operations team, will have access to FlightAware's aggregated flight information from data link position reports, air traffic control radar systems in over 45 countries, and FlightAware's worldwide network of terrestrial Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) receivers in over 180 countries. This aggregated information will provide a better understanding of where their aircraft or fleet is in relation to the air traffic environment around them. By monitoring air traffic trends and updates, for instance, an operations control center could learn about an airport delay ahead of time and quickly update an aircraft's planned route, thus saving time and money.

"By working closely with FlightAware, we are giving business jet owners and operators a more complete view of the skies so they can more efficiently anticipate and manage their aircraft operations, thus reducing costs and improving passenger experience," said John Peterson, senior director of Connectivity Services, Honeywell Aerospace. "As the needs of business aviation operators continue to become more complex, we'll match that complexity by partnering with companies like FlightAware to continuously improve our services."

Along with a new web design and higher accuracy of flight tracking, users will benefit from the web service running four times faster than before and can expect more improvements to come in 2018. To access these new features, Honeywell customers will need to update their GoDirect Flight Tracking application that is a part of Honeywell's GoDirect Flight Services.

