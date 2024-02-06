HONEYWELL AND HAWKS PARTNER TO HELP IMPROVE BUILDING SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS AT STATE FARM ARENA

Honeywell to serve as Official Sustainable Building Technology Partner

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that it has become the Official Sustainable Building Technology Partner for the Atlanta Hawks and the award-winning State Farm Arena. As part of this multi-year deal, Honeywell will implement a series of high-tech upgrades to State Farm Arena's building operations systems to help decrease energy consumption and emissions while increasing visibility and control of the indoor environment.

"We are extremely pleased that the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena chose Honeywell to collaborate on prioritizing efficient, healthy and sustainable building operations at the State Farm Arena," said Adam Joiner, Vice President of Global Sales, for Honeywell's Building Automation segment. "Our teamwork will help drive powerful change for the local community."

To help optimize the court's playing conditions while improving the fan and guest experience, Honeywell will upgrade the arena's building management system with a new system that includes its Honeywell Forge software solutions. The software leverages machine learning to monitor energy use and will autonomously adjust the arena's HVAC system to operate more efficiently, help advance sustainability efforts and regulate indoor air quality. This partnership further supports Honeywell's alignment of its business with the compelling megatrends of automation and energy transition.

"Honeywell's technology provides us with the solutions and tools that we need to make our arena more energy efficient, help meet our sustainability goals and make the arena healthier for our fans, players and staff," said Hawks' Executive Vice President and General Manager of State Farm Arena Brett Stefansson. "With an approximate two million fans and guests visiting State Farm Arena each year, our building operations are fundamental to managing their experiences and improving our collective impact on the environment."

Additionally, Honeywell will install secondary filtration in player locker rooms and fan clubs and will deploy specialized sensors to monitor levels of carbon dioxide, total volatile organic compounds and particulate matter.

As part of the initiative, Honeywell will also collaborate with the Atlanta Hawks to develop a community engagement program that offers STEM and Sustainability Education to metro Atlanta schools.

To learn more about the Hawks and State Farm Arena's sustainability efforts, visit StateFarmArena.com/sustainability.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA HAWKS

Committed to entertaining and uniting the city of Atlanta since 1968, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, under the leadership of Principal Owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz, continue to build bridges through basketball by following its True to Atlanta mantra. On the court, the Hawks' exciting young core is led by All-Star point guard Trae Young as the organization received the NBA's top ranking in overall in-game experience for the last two seasons. Off the court, the Hawks organization focuses on positively impacting the lives of Atlantans through providing access to youth basketball, fighting food insecurity, and the recent transformation of State Farm Arena into Georgia's largest-ever voting precinct for the 2020 elections. The Hawks family also includes the College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League) and Hawks Talon Gaming Club (NBA 2K League). Atlanta Hawks Membership, which includes your seat for every home game for the 2023-24 regular season, is on sale now at www.hawks.com/membership or by calling 866-715-1500. For more information on the Hawks, log on to www.hawks.com or follow us on social media @ATLHawks.

ABOUT HONEYWELL

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contact:

Telleen Gegner , External Communications, Honeywell Building Automation, (404) 545-6132, [email protected]

, External Communications, Honeywell Building Automation, (404) 545-6132, Max Strauss , Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Communications, [email protected]

