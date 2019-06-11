Honeywell And Jaunt Air Mobility To Collaborate On Urban Air Mobility Technologies

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) and Jaunt Air Mobility have signed a memorandum of understanding to define avionics, navigation, flight control, an electric propulsion system and connectivity solutions for Jaunt Air Mobility's planned electrical vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This will be Honeywell's third collaboration with an air taxi company, assisting Jaunt Air Mobility with technology that will allow its air vehicles to interact safely and efficiently and help the company address regulatory and business challenges of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) segment.

As part of the agreement, Honeywell and Jaunt Air Mobility will work together to develop the technical requirements, program statement of work and Definitive Agreement in support of Jaunt's eVTOL demonstration program by the fall of 2021.

"This relationship will allow us to collectivity address the growing issues of modern transportation and pave the way for UAM to make cities less congested and more environmentally friendly," said Kaydon Stanzione, CEO of Jaunt Air Mobility. "Honeywell's expertise in integrated avionics, flight control systems, electric propulsion, certification and manufacturing, combined with our Reduced rotor Operating Speed Aircraft (ROSA™) technology and design capabilities, will allow us to produce more efficient air vehicles. Together we'll develop the quietest vehicle with the highest levels of safety compared with other aircraft in its class."

Honeywell has over 100 years of experience in developing aircraft technologies across every application from commercial airliners to military platforms. This century of expertise and a wealth of technology knowledge in avionics, navigation, propulsion and more has positioned Honeywell to effectively work with UAM companies to create a quicker, easier and more efficient way to move people within cities in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.

"The vision to disrupt mobility within urban areas is one of the most exciting frontiers in modern aviation," said Carl Esposito, president, Electronic Solutions, Honeywell. "Yet, our airspace is complex, crowded and rapidly growing, making safety paramount. Honeywell and Jaunt Air Mobility deeply understand this space and share a collective focus on developing products and technologies that provide exceptional safety and operational efficiency. Together, we will address these challenges to help usher in a new mode of transportation that, ultimately, will improve how people safely and seamlessly move within our metropolitan areas."

UAM is an aviation industry term for on-demand and automated passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, typically flown without a pilot. UAM services will bring innovative new ways for people to travel around cities and rural areas, while reducing congestion.

