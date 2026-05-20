HONEYWELL AND NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PARTNER TO DRIVE A NEW ERA OF INTELLIGENT, DIGITALLY ENABLED VENUES

Honeywell to help address critical building needs and improve the fan experience across NHL arenas, practice facilities and community rinks

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a new multi‑year global partnership naming Honeywell the Official Building Automation and Energy Management Partner of the NHL.

Under the agreement, Honeywell will support the NHL's efforts of modernizing and creating more resilient, energy efficient arenas, practice facilities and community rinks across North America. Honeywell provides advanced, scalable and AI-enabled building automation technologies to help facilities manage increasing power and cooling demands, improve uptime for revenue-critical operations and enable reliable, uninterrupted events.

These solutions integrate fire and life safety, security, frictionless access and energy management to help safeguard fans, players and staff, while improving operational performance and the overall gameday experience. The partnership also supports community rinks by helping them operate more efficiently and maintain secure, well-managed environments that make hockey more accessible at the local level.

"Today's hockey venues are highly complex, dynamic environments where efficiency and reliability directly impact performance and business outcomes," said Juan Picon, President, Americas for Honeywell Building Automation. "By optimizing building automation and energy management, Honeywell is well-positioned to help the League, its teams and local communities create more resilient, digitally enabled facilities that reduce operating costs, protect revenue streams and deliver seamless, secure and high‑quality fan experiences."

"Our business requires an unprecedented level of interconnectivity and flexibility to deliver best-in-class experiences vital to the game on the ice and the fan experience off the ice," said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation. "The partnership with Honeywell unlocks proven technology and expertise that can help our Clubs expand efficiencies, intelligence and optimization, while creating a blueprint for strategic, long-term investments to support community rinks that are essential to the future of our great game."

The partnership comes as hockey continues to see sustained growth across North America, increasing demands on both professional and community facilities. More than 23 million fans attended NHL regular‑season games this season, marking a fourth consecutive year of record attendance, while the hockey programs of the National Hockey League Players' Association, NHL and 32 Member Clubs have seen record growth in participation this season.

Honeywell's technologies can help venue operators optimize core systems, monitor performance in real-time and turn insights into action. Platforms such as Honeywell Forge can help the NHL and facility operators improve energy efficiency, anticipate maintenance needs, protect critical systems and reduce unnecessary downtime. This supports reliable performance across both physical infrastructure and the digital experiences fans expect.

Looking ahead, the partnership creates a foundation for long‑term innovation across the hockey ecosystem and an opportunity to modernize building systems while protecting the data infrastructure that supports fan engagement and digital operations. Honeywell and the NHL will explore how advanced building automation, data‑driven insights and integrated energy management can enable new concepts such as a "Rink of the Future"— facilities that are more efficient, connected, secure and resilient. By reimagining how arenas and rinks are designed and operated, the collaboration aims to shape the next generation of hockey facilities.

For more information about Honeywell Building Automation, visit buildings.honeywell.com.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © 2026 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - League, team and Player accounts combined - across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 250 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in nearly 200 countries and territories (listed here) via NHL.TV on DAZN.

Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to Player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to Players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. For more information, visit NHL.com.

Media Contacts:

Honeywell

Danny Valentine

Building Automation Communications

470-692-9163

[email protected]

NHL

Brad Klein

NHL Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell