Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies

PARIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) has been selected as an authorized value-added reseller for SmartSky Networks' air-to-ground services leveraging 5G technologies for North American airline operators. By becoming an authorized reseller, Honeywell extends its inflight connectivity (IFC) services for airlines.

The new air-to-ground connectivity from SmartSky provides Honeywell customers with another option for internet connectivity that delivers a user experience similar to that found at home. Honeywell is also a provider of Inmarsat's GX Aviation via satellite, which is powered by Honeywell's JetWave™ hardware. Additionally, Honeywell offers safety solutions that provide direct data link communications between pilots and air traffic controllers via L-band satellite networks.

"Honeywell brings a world-class approach to the market and we are excited to partner with them, further diversifying the cost, speed and capacity of the broader range of services they support for airlines throughout North America," said Ryan Stone, president, SmartSky Networks. "Honeywell's leading portfolio of connectivity solutions will permit airlines to balance their capital investment with passenger needs."

SmartSky's air-to-ground network leverages 5G technologies to provide a reliable, secure and affordable IFC solution for airlines that want full-functioning inflight connectivity for their regional aircraft.

"This expands the suite of connectivity services we offer airlines operating routes throughout North America," said John Peterson, vice president and general manager, Software and Services, Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Honeywell Aerospace. "Our agreement with SmartSky strengthens our expansive and diverse global connectivity solutions portfolio, including JetWave, and permits airlines to offer the best connectivity options to meet passenger needs."

The SmartSky network delivers a secure, low-latency signal to every aircraft in the network, ensuring high performance regardless of network loading. Each beam communicates with just one aircraft at a time, compared with similar offerings that share beams among several aircraft. In the cabin, passengers will experience inflight connectivity similar to that of their ground-based office solutions. This level of service allows passengers to make their time in the air as productive as possible. That could include running cloud-based applications, connecting via virtual private networks, conducting significant data transfers, surfing the web or streaming videos.

About Honeywell

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

SOURCE Honeywell

Related Links

https://www.honeywell.com/

