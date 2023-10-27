HONEYWELL AND TRIUMPH SIGN LONG TERM AGREEMENT FOR MULTI-FLEET ENGINE CONTROLS AND FUEL COMPONENTS

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE: TGI] and Honeywell Aerospace signed a long term agreement across multiple Honeywell engine platforms. The contract includes TRIUMPH manufacturing and maintenance of boost pumps, electronic control units, and hydro-mechanical fuel controls for T55 helicopter engines along with the main fuel pumps for F124 fighter/trainer engine and HTF7000 business jet engines. This work is being performed at TRIUMPH's Systems, Electronics and Controls facility in West Hartford, Connecticut.

"Expanding our relationship with Honeywell through this agreement reaffirms TRIUMPH's position as a leading provider for fuel controls and pumps on military and commercial platforms," said Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls. "We look forward to providing these and other products over the course of the next five years as a Honeywell preferred partner."

TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aviation and defense components, accessories, subassemblies, systems, and aircraft thermal management systems. We partner with original equipment manufacturers and operators of commercial, regional, and military aircraft worldwide to provide the products and services that solve the hardest of problems.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

