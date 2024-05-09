HONEYWELL AND WEATHERFORD PARTNER TO DELIVER A NEW EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT SOLUTION FOR THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY

Companies are combining technologies to help upstream oil and gas operators monitor, report and reduce emissions

HOUSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell and Weatherford today announced a partnership to deliver a comprehensive emissions management solution for the energy industry. The agreement combines Honeywell's emissions management suite with Weatherford's Cygnet SCADA platform, providing customers with a powerful tool to monitor, report, and take measures to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, flammable hydrocarbons, and other potentially dangerous and toxic gases.

Honeywell and Weatherford Sign Up to Combat Emissions. Kevin Dehoff, Honeywell Chief Strategy Officer, President and CEO Honeywell Connected Enterprise and Girish Saligram, President and CEO of Weatherford sign agreement to bring emissions management solution to the oil and gas industry.

The integrated solution enables upstream oil and gas operators to track emissions data in near real-time, identify and address potential issues, and meet regulatory requirements. The collaboration also provides customers with access to advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, helping them make data-driven decisions to reduce emissions, improve environmental performance and meet their environmental goals.

"Honeywell's partnership with Weatherford highlights the importance of empowering organizations with solutions that can help quantify and reduce emissions within the energy industry," said Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Process Solutions. "By integrating our emissions management solution with Weatherford's well lifecycle technology, our customers can now accurately set targets and monitor near real-time progress on their path to net-zero."

The collaboration is part of Honeywell's broader effort to help the energy industry reduce its environmental footprint. In addition, it also further supports Honeywell's alignment of its portfolio with three compelling megatrends, including the energy transition.

"Through this collaboration with Honeywell, we have built an alliance that further bridges the gap between technological excellence and environmental stewardship," said Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford. "Together, our transformative offering provides cutting-edge tools and actionable data to help customers reach their sustainability goals with confidence and efficiency."

