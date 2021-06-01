Honeywell Announces Availability Of Honeywell Sine Solution To Empower Occupants And Enable Safer Return To Workplace

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today that Honeywell Sine, an innovative mobile solution to support organizations in their plans to return workers to buildings, is now available. From managing varying occupancy levels to pre-screening visitors before arrival, Sine can help facility managers and operators create a simplified site experience that offers frictionless access by checking credentials with a mobile device through integrations with access control systems.

Late last year, Honeywell acquired Adelaide, Australia-based Sine, a leader in mobile workplace management technology. Sine provides a simple, intuitive way to confidently onboard and track the flow of people throughout a building, which offers a more seamless experience for occupants and further enhances the connected building experience for visitors, contractors and staff. Organizations such as Tennis Australia are using Sine to deliver better insights to improve confidence and comfort onsite to get fans, staff, and vendors back to competitive tennis.

"Our goal was to bring back our event in the safest way possible and help ensure players, spectators and employees felt comfortable and more secure in the new environment. With Sine, we were able implement a mobile-first experience that allowed us to quickly understand where workers and contractors were at any given time, identify any areas of concern, such as density, and address those issues in real time," said Lee Ross, risk and safety manager, Tennis Australia. "The use of Sine allowed us to successfully execute one of the world's premier sporting events in the midst of a global pandemic."

Sine's workplace management solution complements Honeywell Forge, Honeywell's enterprise performance management software, to help deliver an optimized experience to employees, visitors and contractors in various environments, including hybrid-work models

"Sine helps organizations like Tennis Australia support return-to-site efforts by providing occupant safety features and real-time insights into building occupancy based on mobile check-in," said Usman Shuja, vice president and general manager of Connected Buildings for Honeywell. "Global organizations can now use Sine not only to manage workplace access and occupancy but also use the tool to proactively engage with employees and visitors, all through a simple mobile solution. This type of communication is critical in providing employees with updates about their workplaces, such as pre-screening and information about emergencies, especially when implementing hybrid-work models."

Sine complements Honeywell's growing software offerings for building owners and managers. Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations recently launched as the first joint cloud-based solution between Honeywell and SAP to integrate building operational data and business data to improve the efficiency of real estate portfolios. The combination of optimizing real estate performance plus a mobile-driven occupant experience is further digitally transforming how facility managers and operators work.

Learn more about Sine from the Honeywell Beyond innovation event and request a demo at www.sine.co/honeywell.

