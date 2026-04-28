Honeywell Announces Board of Directors for Honeywell Aerospace

Directors bring compelling mix of aerospace and defense expertise, leadership experience, and financial and capital markets backgrounds

Honeywell spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace expected to be completed on June 29, 2026

Management will provide details on Honeywell Aerospace's value creation and financial outlook at an Investor Day on June 3, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced the anticipated Board of Directors for Honeywell Aerospace, which will be one of the largest publicly listed pure-play aerospace and defense companies following its planned spin-off from Honeywell.

Craig Arnold will lead the 11-person Board as Independent Chair as previously announced. Jim Currier, President and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace, will join the Board alongside a distinguished group of directors who bring deep aerospace and defense expertise and complementary technology, financial, and capital markets backgrounds.

"Honeywell Aerospace's Board is purpose-built to provide the leadership, domain knowledge, and diverse perspectives that will benefit all of its stakeholders as it advances the industry toward greater electrification, autonomy, and safety," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. "I am confident that Honeywell Aerospace is well-prepared to succeed as an independent company and to help shape the future of flight."

Jim Currier, President and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace, added, "With our innovation-driven growth strategy, scalable technology platform, and commitment to operational excellence, Honeywell Aerospace is poised to extend its leadership in attractive end markets – while delivering value for our customers, employees, and shareowners. I look forward to working with Craig and the rest of the Board as we chart the next chapter for Honeywell Aerospace."

The appointments to the Board of Directors will be effective upon the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace from Honeywell, which is expected to be completed on June 29, 2026, subject to final approval from the Honeywell Board of Directors and other customary conditions.

Biographical Information

Honeywell intends to appoint the following directors to the Honeywell Aerospace Board:

Craig Arnold is expected to serve as the Independent Chairman of the Board for Honeywell Aerospace as previously announced. He is the former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Eaton Corporation, a global intelligent power management company, and held a number of leadership positions at Eaton prior to his appointment. He serves as Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors of Medtronic and as a director on the boards of KKR and Procter & Gamble . He joined the board of Honeywell International in 2025 and will continue to serve on its board until his anticipated appointment to the Honeywell Aerospace Board of Directors becomes effective.

is expected to serve as the Independent Chairman of the Board for Honeywell Aerospace as previously announced. He is the former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Eaton Corporation, a global intelligent power management company, and held a number of leadership positions at Eaton prior to his appointment. He serves as Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors of Medtronic and as a director on the boards of KKR and Procter & . He joined the board of Honeywell International in 2025 and will continue to serve on its board until his anticipated appointment to the Honeywell Aerospace Board of Directors becomes effective. Jim Currier is the Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Aerospace. He has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Honeywell Aerospace Technologies division since August 2023, and he previously served as the President of the Electronic Solutions Strategic Business Unit for Honeywell Aerospace. He has been with Honeywell International for nearly 20 years, holding various leadership positions within the aerospace business throughout his tenure.

is the Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Aerospace. He has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Honeywell Aerospace Technologies division since August 2023, and he previously served as the President of the Electronic Solutions Strategic Business Unit for Honeywell Aerospace. He has been with Honeywell International for nearly 20 years, holding various leadership positions within the aerospace business throughout his tenure. Bill Ayer is the retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines and its sister carrier Horizon Air. An aviation veteran, he was with Alaska Air Group for nearly two decades in various leadership positions across operations and marketing. Previously, he was with Horizon Air for 13 years. He has served on the board of Honeywell International since 2014 and will continue to serve on its board until his anticipated appointment to the Honeywell Aerospace Board of Directors becomes effective.

is the retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines and its sister carrier Horizon Air. An aviation veteran, he was with Alaska Air Group for nearly two decades in various leadership positions across operations and marketing. Previously, he was with Horizon Air for 13 years. He has served on the board of Honeywell International since 2014 and will continue to serve on its board until his anticipated appointment to the Honeywell Aerospace Board of Directors becomes effective. Scott Davis is the retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). He was with UPS for 30 years, during which time he held various leadership positions focused on finance and accounting. Prior to joining UPS, he was Chief Executive Officer of II Morrow Inc., a technology company and developer of general aviation and marine navigation instruments. He has served on the board of Honeywell International since 2005 and will continue to serve on its board until his anticipated appointment to the Honeywell Aerospace Board of Directors becomes effective.

is the retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). He was with UPS for 30 years, during which time he held various leadership positions focused on finance and accounting. Prior to joining UPS, he was Chief Executive Officer of II Morrow Inc., a technology company and developer of general aviation and marine navigation instruments. He has served on the board of Honeywell International since 2005 and will continue to serve on its board until his anticipated appointment to the Honeywell Aerospace Board of Directors becomes effective. David Denton is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pfizer, where he oversees all financial functions and compliance programs relating to the company's relationships and engagement with medical providers. He is an experienced public company Chief Financial Officer, previously serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Lowe's Companies, Inc., and earlier spent over two decades in various leadership roles at CVS Health.

is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pfizer, where he oversees all financial functions and compliance programs relating to the company's relationships and engagement with medical providers. He is an experienced public company Chief Financial Officer, previously serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Lowe's Companies, Inc., and earlier spent over two decades in various leadership roles at CVS Health. Pascal Desroches is the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AT&T Inc., where he is responsible for the $125 billion company's financial planning, accounting, tax, auditing, treasury, investor relations, and corporate real estate functions. He previously held finance and administrative leadership roles with Turner Broadcasting System and Time Warner. Earlier, he was a partner at KPMG and a professional accounting fellow at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Pascal currently serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Board of Directors, and previously served on the Board of Directors of Davita Inc. (NYSE: DVA).

is the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AT&T Inc., where he is responsible for the $125 billion company's financial planning, accounting, tax, auditing, treasury, investor relations, and corporate real estate functions. He previously held finance and administrative leadership roles with Turner Broadcasting System and Time Warner. Earlier, he was a partner at KPMG and a professional accounting fellow at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Pascal currently serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Board of Directors, and previously served on the Board of Directors of Davita Inc. (NYSE: DVA). Deborah Flint is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA). Prior to joining GTAA, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Los Angeles World Airports for more than four years where she led a $15 billion infrastructure transformation. She had previously held senior roles at the Port of Oakland for 23 years. She has served on the board of Honeywell International since 2019 and will continue to serve on its board until her anticipated appointment to the Honeywell Aerospace Board of Directors becomes effective.

is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA). Prior to joining GTAA, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Los Angeles World Airports for more than four years where she led a $15 billion infrastructure transformation. She had previously held senior roles at the Port of Oakland for 23 years. She has served on the board of Honeywell International since 2019 and will continue to serve on its board until her anticipated appointment to the Honeywell Aerospace Board of Directors becomes effective. General (Retired) David Goldfein served a 37-year career as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force where he commanded at every level and finished his career as the 21 st Chief of Staff of the Air Force, the highest ranking military officer. As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he was a key military adviser to the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council. Currently, General Goldfein serves as a Senior Advisor with Blackstone Investment Group, working across its businesses and portfolio companies. He also serves as Chairman of the Google Public Sector Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Board of the USO, a non-profit focused on supporting our troops and their families.

served a 37-year career as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force where he commanded at every level and finished his career as the 21 Chief of Staff of the Air Force, the highest ranking military officer. As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he was a key military adviser to the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council. Currently, General Goldfein serves as a Senior Advisor with Blackstone Investment Group, working across its businesses and portfolio companies. He also serves as Chairman of the Google Public Sector Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Board of the USO, a non-profit focused on supporting our troops and their families. Mark Reuss is the President of General Motors, where he leads the company's global strategy to deliver one of the industry's broadest product portfolios. He has been with General Motors for more than 40 years, holding a wide range of leadership roles across product development, purchasing and supply chain, program management, engineering, and regional management, where he has been instrumental in guiding the development of several award‑winning vehicles and leading the company's transition toward electrification and autonomous technologies.

is the President of General Motors, where he leads the company's global strategy to deliver one of the industry's broadest product portfolios. He has been with General Motors for more than 40 years, holding a wide range of leadership roles across product development, purchasing and supply chain, program management, engineering, and regional management, where he has been instrumental in guiding the development of several award‑winning vehicles and leading the company's transition toward electrification and autonomous technologies. The Honorable Dr. Will Roper is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Istari Digital, where he is building new infrastructure for AI-native engineering. He is also a Distinguished Professor of the Practice at Georgia Tech's Sam Nunn School of International Affairs, an advisory council member at the Georgia Tech Research Institute, and an advisor to Insight Partners. Previously, he served as the 13th Senior Acquisition Executive of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, managing its $60 billion annual portfolio for technology, procurement, and logistics.

is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Istari Digital, where he is building new infrastructure for AI-native engineering. He is also a Distinguished Professor of the Practice at Georgia Tech's Sam Nunn School of International Affairs, an advisory council member at the Georgia Tech Research Institute, and an advisor to Insight Partners. Previously, he served as the 13th Senior Acquisition Executive of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, managing its $60 billion annual portfolio for technology, procurement, and logistics. Michelle Seitz is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of MeydenVest Partners, a private investment and strategic advisory firm. Previously, she served as the Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Russell Investments, where she led the company through a period of growth and profitability. Prior to that, she spent over two decades in leadership roles at William Blair, including as Chief Executive Officer of William Blair Investment Management. She currently serves on the boards of MetLife, MSCI, Inc. and Sana Biotechnology, Inc.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Additional Information

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Forward-looking Statements

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. Some of the important factors that could cause Honeywell's or Honeywell Aerospace's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Honeywell to effect the spin-off transaction described above and to meet the conditions related thereto; (ii) the possibility that the spin-off transaction will not be completed within the anticipated time period or at all; (iii) the possibility that the spin-off transaction will not achieve its intended benefits; (iv) the impact of the spin-off transaction on Honeywell's and Honeywell Aerospace's businesses and the risk that the spin-off transaction may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on their resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact and possible disruption of existing relationships with regulators, customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; (v) the possibility of disruption, including disputes, litigation or unanticipated costs, in connection with the spin-off transaction; (vi) the uncertainty of the expected financial performance of Honeywell or Honeywell Aerospace following completion of the spin-off transaction; (vii) negative effects of the announcement or pendency of the spin-off transaction on the market price of Honeywell's securities and/or on the financial performance of Honeywell or Honeywell Aerospace; (viii) the ability to achieve anticipated capital structures in connection with the spin-off transaction, including the future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability; (ix) the ability to achieve anticipated credit ratings in connection with the spin-off transaction; (x) the ability to achieve anticipated tax treatments in connection with the spin-off transaction and future, if any, divestitures, mergers, acquisitions and other portfolio changes and the impact of changes in relevant tax and other laws; and (xi) the failure to realize expected benefits and effectively manage and achieve anticipated synergies and operational efficiencies in connection with the spin-off transaction and completed and future, if any, divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, and other portfolio management, productivity and infrastructure actions. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

SOURCE Honeywell