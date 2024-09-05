HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SUCCESSION

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that Mike Stepniak, who currently serves as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, will succeed Greg Lewis as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer following the company's announcement of its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2024. Until the transition is complete, Stepniak will serve as Vice President, Corporate Finance. Upon completion of the transition, Lewis, who has been Honeywell's CFO since 2018 and served the company for nearly two decades, will become Senior Vice President of Honeywell Accelerator and serve as a Senior Advisor to Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur.

Stepniak brings over two decades of deep finance experience -- across financial planning and analysis, corporate audit, business transformation and operations in the industrial sector. His background includes leading global finance, controllership and finance excellence. In addition to his current role in Aerospace Technologies, Stepniak previously served as CFO of Honeywell Building Technologies. In the coming months, Stepniak will work closely with Lewis and others across the leadership team to facilitate a seamless transition.

"We're extremely excited about Mike adding his deep experience in finance and operations to our leadership team. He brings a strong track record of driving profitable growth across numerous industrial and technology businesses during multiple market and economic cycles. Mike has an extensive understanding of our business, customers and shareholders that positions him well to lead our global finance organization and makes him the right leader to help us advance our capital deployment commitment and further accelerate growth," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

"I also want to take the opportunity to thank Greg for his partnership and significant contributions as CFO and as a champion of Honeywell's foundational principles and digital transformation," Kapur continued. "Greg has played an instrumental role in leading our business during his time as Honeywell CFO – helping us create compelling value for shareholders, align our portfolio to focus on three powerful megatrends and set a course for sustained future growth."

"I am proud of the transformation we have driven over my tenure at Honeywell, particularly these past eight years, and confident the company will continue progressing the strategy that Vimal and our team have laid out," said Lewis. "Mike has been instrumental in driving commercial expansion and innovation in our business, and I am confident that his strong financial acumen, combined with his passion for operational excellence, will enable a seamless transition as we continue to deliver value for shareholders."

Honeywell does not expect any changes to its performance or outlook as a result of the transition, which reflects the Board and leadership's commitment to ongoing succession planning.

Mike Stepniak

Mike Stepniak is an experienced global finance leader with a track record of driving financial performance, international growth and business development in the industrial industry. He joined Honeywell in 2020 and currently serves as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Honeywell Aerospace Technologies where he leads global finance, controllership and finance excellence, serving as a key member of the Aerospace Leadership Team. Stepniak was previously CFO for Honeywell Building Technologies.

Prior to joining Honeywell, Stepniak spent nearly 20 years with General Electric (GE) and Baker Hughes, progressing through various global finance leadership roles. He most recently served as CFO of the Oilfield Equipment division at Baker Hughes international, a GE company. Stepniak started his career in the Financial Management and Corporate Audit programs at GE.

Stepniak holds an MBA in international business from the University of Memphis and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

