Honeywell Announces Multi-Site Industrial Cybersecurity Solution to Meet Needs of Connected Operations

The multi-site solution for cybersecurity management is based on Honeywell's ICS Shield™, which provides a top-down operational technology (OT) security management solution for securing connected industrial control system (ICS) environments with multiple physical sites and multiple automation equipment types. It also enables secure management of remote field assets through a single security operations center. Honeywell integrated and enhanced ICS Shield technology following its acquisition of Nextnine in 2017, and the solution has become the ICS cybersecurity platform of choice with more than 1 million industrial nodes managed globally.

"With industrial companies connecting operations worldwide to drive greater efficiencies, there's a real need for multi-site cybersecurity technologies designed for ICS environments," said Jeff Zindel, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Industrial Cybersecurity. "As a trusted partner to critical infrastructure providers for more than 50 years, Honeywell offers an industry-proven solution for enterprise-wide cybersecurity with a secure, vendor-agnostic approach that strengthens industrial cybersecurity defenses and lowers operational risks."

For companies facing internal cybersecurity skills and resource shortages, Honeywell Managed Security Services can help install, configure, and continually manage ICS Shield, allowing customers to focus on running their operations. Servicing more than 400 customers worldwide, Managed Security Services provide secure remote access, automated patching, continuous monitoring and incident response along with firewall and intrusion detection system management capabilities. These services expedite the ability of industrial companies to close major security gaps, and unlike pure IT solutions, ensure that industrial security experts carefully balance manufacturing and production priorities with security requirements. In addition, knowledge transfer from Honeywell experts improves customers' cybersecurity capabilities in the long term.

Honeywell is the leading provider of cybersecurity solutions that protect industrial assets, operations and people from digital age threats. With more than 15 years of industrial cybersecurity expertise and more than 50 years of industrial domain expertise, Honeywell combines proven cybersecurity technology and industrial know-how to maximize productivity, reliability and safety.

Visit Honeywell Industrial Cyber Security Solutions for more information.

Honeywell Process Solutions (www.honeywellprocess.com) is a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas; refining; energy; pulp and paper; industrial power generation; chemicals and petrochemicals; biofuels; life sciences; and metals, minerals and mining industries. It is also a leader in providing software solutions and instrumentation that help manufacturers find value and competitive advantage through Honeywell Connected Plant, Honeywell's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution. Process Solutions is part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com), a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-multi-site-industrial-cybersecurity-solution-to-meet-needs-of-connected-operations-300659773.html

SOURCE Honeywell

Related Links

http://www.honeywell.com

