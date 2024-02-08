HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in the first quarter.

Vimal Kapur , Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell, will present at Citi's 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 , from 8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. EST . Mr. Kapur will also present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 , from 7:25 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. EST .

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations that help make the world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Media Investor Relations Stacey Jones Sean Meakim (980) 378-6258 (704) 627-6200 [email protected] [email protected]

