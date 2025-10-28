HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in the fourth quarter.

Jim Currier, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, from 7:55 a.m. - 8:25 a.m. CT (8:55 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. ET).

Mike Stepniak, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. ET.

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

