Honeywell Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Announces Conclusion of SEC Accounting-Related Investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in September. Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, will present at the Vertical Research Partners 2019 Global Industrials Conference in Westbrook, Conn., on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. EDT. Presentation materials will be available at http://www.honeywell.com/investor in advance of the event.

Additionally, Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, will present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, Calif., on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 7:35 a.m. – 8:05 a.m. PDT (10:35 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. EDT). A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell also announced that the SEC has concluded the previously-disclosed investigation relating to the company's prior accounting for liabilities for unasserted Bendix-related asbestos claims and that the SEC is not recommending any enforcement action against Honeywell. The company received notification of termination from the SEC on August 28, 2019.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

