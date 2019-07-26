Honeywell Announces Quarterly Dividend

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.82 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 6, 2019 out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 16, 2019.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.  For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

