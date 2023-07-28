HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Honeywell

28 Jul, 2023, 09:19 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.03 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2023, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

Contacts:


Media                        

Investor Relations

Mike Hockey        

Sean Meakim

(832) 285-4933        

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]           

[email protected]


SOURCE Honeywell

HONEYWELL DELIVERS STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND RAISES FULL-YEAR SALES, SEGMENT MARGIN, AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

HONEYWELL'S QUARTERLY ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY INDEX REVEALS VAST MAJORITY OF GLOBAL COMPANIES SURVEYED ARE INCREASING INVESTMENT IN SUSTAINABILITY

