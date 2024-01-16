Honeywell Announces the Closing of $300 Million Equity Investment Round for Quantinuum at $5 Billion Pre-Money Valuation

JPMorgan Chase, Mitsui, Amgen and Honeywell make investment to support Quantinuum's growth and innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced the closing of a $300 million equity fundraise for Quantinuum, the world's leading integrated quantum computing company, at a pre-money valuation of $5 billion. The round is anchored by Quantinuum's strategic partner JPMorgan Chase, with additional participation from Mitsui & Co., Amgen and Honeywell, which remains the company's majority shareholder. This investment brings the total capital raised by Quantinuum since inception to approximately $625 million.

This capital raise represents Quantinuum's first equity funding round since Cambridge Quantum Computing and Honeywell Quantum Solutions merged in November 2021. The funds will be used to accelerate the path towards achieving the world's first universal fault-tolerant quantum computers, while also extending Quantinuum's software offering to enhance commercial applicability.

JPMorgan Chase has one of the world's most highly regarded specialist teams working on quantum technologies within the financial services industry and has been working with Quantinuum and its predecessor companies since 2020. The company was one of the earliest experimental users of Quantinuum's H-Series quantum processor and is also one of the most active corporate partners that employs Quantinuum's software development kit, known as "TKET."

Lori Beer, Global Chief Information Officer at JPMorgan Chase said: "Financial services has been identified as one of the first industries that will benefit from quantum technologies. As such, we have been investing in quantum research and our team of experts – led by Dr. Marco Pistoia – have made groundbreaking discoveries, partnering with quantum computing leaders like Quantinuum. We look forward to continuing to work together to positively impact our businesses, customers and the industry at large."

Toru Matsui, Chief Digital Information Officer of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. said: "We are pleased with our capital contribution to support Quantinuum's new ventures in fault-tolerant quantum computing and quantum software development, which are ushering in the Quantum Era. Mitsui is committed to teaming to promote the introduction of Quantinuum's solutions in Japan and the Asia-Pacific markets."

Rajeeb Hazra, CEO of Quantinuum added: "The confidence in our business demonstrated through this investment by our longstanding strategic partners and industry leaders is a clear indication of the value we will continue to create with the world's highest performing quantum computers, groundbreaking middleware to accelerate the developer ecosystem and innovative application software to revolutionize fields like cryptography, computational chemistry, and AI."

Darius Adamczyk, Executive Chairman of Honeywell and Chairman of the Board of Quantinuum concluded: "The successful completion of this investment round is a testament to Quantinuum's evolution and maturation in the quantum space. Today's news signals the extent to which Quantinuum is uniquely positioned to commercialize its innovation and continue their leadership in a rapidly growing market. We look forward to welcoming these partners as investors in Quantinuum, as we all look forward to the tremendous opportunities in the years to come."

Quantinuum's technologies are used today by leading companies, including Airbus, BMW Group, Honeywell, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Mitsui and Thales. In collaboration, these organizations are exploring how to engineer and scale quantum capabilities to help solve some of world's most challenging problems – from designing and manufacturing hydrogen cell batteries for transportation, to developing materials to sequester carbon safely from the atmosphere to support the world's energy transition. Quantinuum is also at the forefront of developing Quantum Natural Language Processing, which will help enable the next generation of AI to be scalable and fit for purpose.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive placement agent to Quantinuum in connection with the financing. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US acted as external legal counsel.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum, the world's largest integrated quantum company, pioneers powerful quantum computers and advanced software solutions. Quantinuum's technology drives breakthroughs in materials discovery, cybersecurity, and next-gen quantum AI. With almost 500 employees, including 370+ scientists and engineers, Quantinuum leads the quantum computing revolution across continents.

The Honeywell trademark is used under license from Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell makes no representations or warranties with respect to this service.

