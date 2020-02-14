Honeywell Annual Shareowners Meeting Set for April 27

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Shareowners Meeting at 10:30 a.m. on April 27, 2020, at the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, 303 S. Church Street, Charlotte, North Carolina. Shareowners of record at the close of business on Friday, February 28, 2020, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

