HONEYWELL ANNUAL SHAREOWNERS MEETING SET FOR MAY 14

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today it will hold its 2024 Annual Shareowners Meeting at 10:30 a.m. EDT on May 14, 2024, in a virtual format at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HON2024. Shareowners of record at the close of business on Friday, March 22, 2024 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Honeywell
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world.  Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.  For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

