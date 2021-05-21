Honeywell Arts Academy to debut in Wabash, June 2021

WABASH, Ind., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell Arts Academy, featuring elite musicians from across the world, launches this summer with innovative learning opportunities followed by public performances curated by world-renowned musicians. The first of its kind, this highly anticipated three-week full scholarship program will bring together seasoned professionals with the next generation of musicians for creative collaboration. A part of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment, Honeywell Arts Academy will take place Sunday, June 13 - Tuesday, June 29.

Honeywell Arts Academy is an expansion of Wabass Institute, a premier summer music program for double bassists founded in 2008. The expanded music academy is comprised of three, week-long programs: Resonance Institute for innovative musicians, Soundboard Institute for pianists, and Wabass Institute for double bassists. The Academy is designed to provide the next generation of musicians an opportunity to learn from one another, provide support, and share ideas alongside world-renowned faculty to push their artistry forward and springboard their careers.