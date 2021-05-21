Honeywell Arts Academy to debut in Wabash, June 2021
Full scholarship music academy to host elite musicians from across the world
WABASH, Ind., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell Arts Academy, featuring elite musicians from across the world, launches this summer with innovative learning opportunities followed by public performances curated by world-renowned musicians. The first of its kind, this highly anticipated three-week full scholarship program will bring together seasoned professionals with the next generation of musicians for creative collaboration. A part of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment, Honeywell Arts Academy will take place Sunday, June 13 - Tuesday, June 29.
Honeywell Arts Academy is an expansion of Wabass Institute, a premier summer music program for double bassists founded in 2008. The expanded music academy is comprised of three, week-long programs: Resonance Institute for innovative musicians, Soundboard Institute for pianists, and Wabass Institute for double bassists. The Academy is designed to provide the next generation of musicians an opportunity to learn from one another, provide support, and share ideas alongside world-renowned faculty to push their artistry forward and springboard their careers.
Each in-person institute of Honeywell Arts Academy will conclude with ticketed public performances at Eagles Theatre: Resonance Institute Performance on June 17 at 7:30 p.m., Soundboard Institute Performance on June 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Wabass Institute Performance on June 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Honeywell Arts Academy 2021 Instructors include:
- Ranaan Meyer, double bassist, Time For Three
- Charles Yang, violinist, Time For Three
- Nick Kendall, violinist, Time For Three
- Peter Dugan, pianist, Host of NPR's From the Top
- John O'Conor, pianist
- Eric Larson, double bassist, Houston Symphony member
- Hal Robinson, bassist, Philadelphia Orchestra principal bass
Honeywell Arts Academy 2021 Scholars include: Full List of Scholars
For more information about Honeywell Arts Academy, visit HoneywellArtsAcademy.org. A press kit is available for download at HoneywellArtsAcademy.org/press.
For all media inquiries, contact Program Director Emily Meyer at [email protected] or 260.225.9855 or Courtney Harvey at [email protected] or 260.274.1437.
About Honeywell Arts Academy
Honeywell Arts Academy is a unique full scholarship music academy held annually in Wabash, Indiana. A part of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment, the Academy is comprised of three, week-long programs: Resonance Institute for innovative musicians, Soundboard Institute for pianists, and Wabass Institute for double bassists. For more information about Honeywell Arts Academy, visit HoneywellArtsAcademy.org.
