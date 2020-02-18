Honeywell Brings 296 Students from Across World to U.S. Space & Rocket Center for 10th Annual Space Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) is bringing 296 students from 45 countries and 29 U.S. states and territories, all children of Honeywell employees, to Huntsville, Alabama, in the next two weeks to take part in the 10th annual Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA) at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center (USSRC). The two weeklong programs – February 23-27 and March 1-5 – encourage high school students ages 16 through 18 to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers through real-world, hands-on activities in coding, computer science, and astronautics.

"For 10 years, Honeywell has sponsored students from around the world to travel to space camp and participate in real-world STEM experiences, helping to build their technical, collaborative, and communication skills," said Mike Bennett, Honeywell vice president of communications. "Today, the 30 fastest-growing occupations globally are in STEM, so Honeywell is proud to partner with the USSRC to empower the next generation of innovators and leaders."

Since the program was founded in 2010, Honeywell has sponsored nearly 3,000 students to attend space camp. Participants develop STEM leadership skills through numerous team-building challenges such as building, coding and testing rockets; simulated astronaut training; shuttle missions; and a low-gravity moonwalk. Students also use computational thinking and computer science to deepen their digital skills.

"We welcome the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center each year, with hundreds of diverse students joining us at space camp to share in our love of space, science, technology and more," said Louie Ramirez, CEO, USSRC. "Through the immersive program, students learn skills and form relationships that will serve them in their lives ahead as they tackle new and unique challenges."

Students are selected through a rigorous application and review process based on academic achievement and community involvement. Honeywell and its employees help fund the scholarships, which cover the cost of tuition, meals, accommodations and program materials.

"Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy completely changed my priorities and gave me tangible things to work on to ensure I could become the best version of myself. I went home inspired and excited," said Bethan Jane Murray, an alumnus of the inaugural HLCA now working in engineering and industrial design with McKinsey & Company. "If it had not been for Space Camp, I would not be where I am today."

