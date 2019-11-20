Honeywell Building Technologies Hosts Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies Driving Organic Growth

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) will host an investor showcase at its Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) headquarters in Atlanta today, led by Vimal Kapur, HBT president and chief executive officer. The company will highlight HBT's expectations for long-term organic growth and margin expansion, driven by HBT's large and expanding installed base, broad pipeline of new product introductions and innovative breakthrough initiatives, and suite of Connected offerings enabled by Honeywell Forge for Buildings. The company will also provide a brief fourth quarter update.

"This year has been an exciting one for Honeywell Building Technologies as we have focused our efforts on streamlining and strengthening our diverse portfolio, targeting growth in key verticals, and furthering a local-for-local strategy that is driving growth in high growth regions," Kapur said. "We are on track to deliver strong organic growth in 2019, driven by demand for our fire products and building management software as well as increased recurring service revenue from our large installed base. Looking toward 2020 and beyond, I am confident in our ability to continue to deliver organic growth and margin expansion for Honeywell shareowners."

HBT protects building owners' current and future investments with vendor- and hardware-agnostic connectivity so that every building is ready for our ever-changing world. HBT operating systems and architecture integrate edge-to-cloud connectivity and are designed to natively converge information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems. HBT's smart edge devices, connected gateways, and supporting applications that link to the cloud can fundamentally change the way buildings work. HBT has an extensive global installed base in over 10 million buildings in more than 75 countries. HBT software and products address key energy challenges, keep people and places safe, enhance the building occupant experience, and improve critical infrastructure. The business also takes a secure-by-design approach to its product development and ensures that its products are optimized for the people who use them – the building owner, operator, occupant, and installer.

Real-time audio webcasts of the HBT Investor Showcase will be available Wed., Nov. 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST, and Thurs., Nov. 21, from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 10:30 a.m. EST. The real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to 8:00 a.m. EST on each day. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the presentations for 30 days.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

