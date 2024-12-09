HONEYWELL COCKPIT TECHNOLOGIES SELECTED BY AVIANCA FOR USE IN NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FLEET

Broad portfolio of avionics and mechanical systems selected to drive operational performance and efficiency for airline's Airbus A320neo fleet

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that Avianca, Colombia's largest airline, has selected its portfolio of avionics technologies and mechanical systems for use in its new Airbus A320neo fleet. The adoption of Honeywell's latest cockpit technologies will help Avianca improve operational efficiencies and maximize situational awareness for its pilots. It also supports Honeywell's portfolio alignment to three powerful megatrends, including the future of aviation.

Additionally, Honeywell will provide 131-9A auxiliary power units (APUs) for Avianca's 138 new aircraft. Honeywell's 131-9A APU generates electrical power for the aircraft while on the ground, which helps to ensure passenger comfort prior to starting the main engines.

"Our collaboration with Avianca builds on Honeywell's more than 100 years of innovation, which enable us to deliver the industry's most advanced technologies that will help drive the airline's operational performance," said Heath Patrick, president, Americas aftermarket, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. "With Honeywell's avionics and mechanical systems, including our industry-leading auxiliary power units, Avianca will be able to maximize the operational efficiency of its new A320neo aircraft, while providing its pilots with intuitive systems in the cockpit that increase their situational awareness during the flight."

"Our collaboration with Honeywell is an important step in improving the efficiency and safety of our operations," said Francisco Raddatz, senior vice president, fleet and supply at Avianca. "Honeywell's technologies will help us equip our A320neo fleet with reliable tools that enhance our performance and support a better experience for both our crew and passengers."

In addition to Honeywell's 131-9A APU, Avianca also selected the following Honeywell avionics technologies for adoption across its Airbus A320neo fleet of aircraft:

Honeywell Pegasus II A320 Flight Management System (FMS) provides the primary navigation, flight planning, and optimized route determination and enroute guidance for the aircraft and is typically comprised of the following interrelated functions: navigation, flight planning, trajectory prediction, performance computations, guidance and AOC/ATC data link functions.

provides the primary navigation, flight planning, and optimized route determination and enroute guidance for the aircraft and is typically comprised of the following interrelated functions: navigation, flight planning, trajectory prediction, performance computations, guidance and AOC/ATC data link functions. IntuVue RDR-4000 3D Weather Radar System is the first automatic, commercial radar to accurately depict weather in the flight path of an airplane. IntuVue automatically scans the sky at 17 tilt angles – the most in the industry – and delivers a 3-D view of the weather through an intuitive display pilots can quickly and easily reference. The system also improves strategic rerouting and tactical maneuvering that allow pilots to find the most efficient route for on-time arrival, improved fuel efficiency, and safety.

is the first automatic, commercial radar to accurately depict weather in the flight path of an airplane. IntuVue automatically scans the sky at 17 tilt angles – the most in the industry – and delivers a 3-D view of the weather through an intuitive display pilots can quickly and easily reference. The system also improves strategic rerouting and tactical maneuvering that allow pilots to find the most efficient route for on-time arrival, improved fuel efficiency, and safety. Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS ), a system which helps mitigate the risk of a potential mid-air collision by addressing safety hazards and providing a clear course of action when a danger is detected. Honeywell's SmartTraffic CAS 100 system not only implements necessary safety logic, but it also improves situational awareness and safety in high density airspace through a more intuitive and informative display of traffic.

), a system which helps mitigate the risk of a potential mid-air collision by addressing safety hazards and providing a clear course of action when a danger is detected. Honeywell's SmartTraffic CAS 100 system not only implements necessary safety logic, but it also improves situational awareness and safety in high density airspace through a more intuitive and informative display of traffic. Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver is one of the industry's leading radio navigation aids and combines satellite-based and ground-based navigation systems into one receiver. This receiver helps pinpoint precise airplane locations for efficient landings, especially during difficult and new runway approaches.

is one of the industry's leading radio navigation aids and combines satellite-based and ground-based navigation systems into one receiver. This receiver helps pinpoint precise airplane locations for efficient landings, especially during difficult and new runway approaches. Honeywell Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) reduces the risk of controlled flight into terrain by providing flight crews with timely, accurate information about terrain and obstacles in the area.

Honeywell is a trusted leader in APU solutions and has produced more than 100,000 gas turbine APUs over the last 70 years. Its time-tested APUs are known for their reliability and play a crucial role in enhancing flight safety and ensuring operational dependability and fuel efficiency. The 131 series APU has become one of the most successful APUs of all time, with over 100 million hours of in-service use.

About Honeywell

Products and services from Honeywell Aerospace Technologies are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft, and in many terrestrial systems. The Aerospace Technologies business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components, power systems, and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com/us/en or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero .

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Avianca

Avianca is a company that comprises Avianca- a Star Alliance member- LifeMiles, and Avianca Cargo. In passenger transportation, Avianca is the leading airline in Colombia, Ecuador, and Central America, with over 104 years of operation since 1919. It has one of the largest air operations in Latin America with 147 routes, nearly 710 daily flights, and a fleet of 140 Airbus 320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting over 75 destinations in 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. In 2023, Avianca ranked first in the "Global Airlines" category in the punctuality index of the specialized consulting firm Cirium and transported more than 32.2 million customers with the operation of over 213,000 flights. Its loyalty program, LifeMiles, is one of the largest in Latin America with over 14 million members and 600 partner brands. In cargo transportation, Avianca Cargo is a regional leader and the main operator in various markets in the Americas. More information can be found at www.avianca.com

