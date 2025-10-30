HONEYWELL COMPLETES SPIN-OFF OF SOLSTICE ADVANCED MATERIALS

Solstice to begin trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SOLS"

Spin-off advances Honeywell's plan to create three independent, focused market leaders

Separation of Automation and Aerospace businesses remains on track for completion in the second half of 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that it has completed the previously announced spin-off of its Advanced Materials business, now operating as Solstice Advanced Materials. Shares of Solstice common stock will begin trading "regular way" on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "SOLS," effective at the market opening today. Honeywell will continue to trade "regular way" on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HON."

"The completion of this spin-off marks a major advancement in Honeywell's transformation to become three independent, industry-leading companies with distinct strategies and growth drivers," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell. "It reflects disciplined execution and reinforces our belief that a more focused portfolio will position Honeywell to deliver greater long-term value for shareowners and seize new opportunities to address modern challenges for our customers."

The spin-off was completed through the distribution, effective as of today at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time, of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Solstice common stock to Honeywell shareowners of record on the basis of one share of Solstice common stock for every four shares of Honeywell common stock held as of the close of business on October 17, 2025, the record date for the distribution. Honeywell shareowners of record will also receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares to which they would otherwise be entitled.

Additional information on Honeywell's spin-offs can be found on a dedicated page on its Investor Relations website.

