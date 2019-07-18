Honeywell Delivers Earnings Of $2.10, At High End Of Guidance; Raises Full-Year Sales, Earnings, And Cash Guidance

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and raised its full-year organic sales, earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow guidance.

"Honeywell delivered another strong quarter of top-line growth, margin expansion, and adjusted free cash flow. Organic sales grew 5% led by our long-cycle businesses including U.S. and international defense, business and general aviation, and oil and gas. Our long-cycle backlog was up over 10%, which positions us well for the second half of 2019. We also saw robust demand in our short-cycle commercial fire, process automation services and software, and aerospace aftermarket businesses. Segment margin expanded 170 basis points year-over-year, which was 30 basis points above the high end of our guidance. We delivered earnings per share of $2.10, which was up 9%2 adjusted, excluding the impact of the spin-offs, and at the high end of our second-quarter guidance," said Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell. "In the quarter, we repurchased approximately $1.9 billion in Honeywell shares and generated $1.5 billion of adjusted free cash flow1, with conversion of 100%. We remain on a path to deliver approximately 100% conversion for the full year."

Adamczyk continued, "We are making significant progress in transforming Honeywell into a premier software-industrial company, with connected software sales continuing to grow at a double-digit rate organically. The Honeywell Connected Enterprise foundation is firmly in place, supported by the launch of Honeywell Forge, a comprehensive IIoT software solution. Our digitization and supply chain transformation initiatives are underway, which will enhance our commercial efforts and drive continued segment margin expansion. We are pleased with our progress to date.

"Given our first-half performance and our confidence in our ability to continue to deliver for our shareowners even in an uncertain environment, we are raising our full-year earnings per share guidance by 5 cents to a new range of $7.95 to $8.15, and raising our organic sales guidance to a new range of 4% to 6%," Adamczyk concluded.

A summary of the company's full-year guidance changes can be found in Table 1.

Second-Quarter Performance

Honeywell sales for the second quarter were down 15% on a reported basis and up 5% on an organic basis. The difference between reported and organic sales primarily relates to the spin-offs of the Transportation Systems business (formerly in Aerospace) and the Homes and ADI Global Distribution business (formerly in Honeywell Building Technologies) as well as the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation. The second-quarter financial results can be found in Tables 2 and 3.

Aerospace sales for the second quarter were up 11% on an organic basis driven by double-digit growth in business aviation original equipment; continued strength in the U.S. and international Defense and Space business, which grew 20% organically; and commercial aftermarket demand across air transport and business aviation. Segment margin expanded 330 basis points to 25.9%, primarily driven by commercial excellence, higher organic sales volumes, and the favorable impact from the spin-off of the Transportation Systems business in 2018.

Honeywell Building Technologies sales for the second quarter were up 5% on an organic basis driven by ongoing strength in commercial fire products and building management software, and global building solutions projects growth. Segment margin expanded 390 basis points to 20.7% driven by the favorable impact from the spin-off of the Homes and ADI Global Distribution business in 2018.

Performance Materials and Technologies sales for the second quarter were up 4% on an organic basis driven by short-cycle demand in Process Solutions; strong licensing, engineering, and refining catalyst sales growth in UOP; and demand for Solstice® low global warming products in Advanced Materials. Segment margin expanded 140 basis points to 23.5%, primarily driven by productivity net of inflation and commercial excellence.

Safety and Productivity Solutions sales for the second quarter were down 4% on an organic basis driven by lower sales volumes in productivity products due to inventory destocking and fewer large project rollouts, partially offset by demand for gas sensing and detection, and Intelligrated aftermarket and voice solutions growth. Segment margin contracted 420 basis points to 12.3%, primarily driven by lower sales volumes in productivity products and higher sales of lower margin products.

Conference Call Details

TABLE 1: FULL-YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE



Previous Guidance Current Guidance Sales $36.5B - $37.2B $36.7B - $37.2B Organic Growth 3% - 6% 4% - 6% Segment Margin 20.7% - 21.0% 20.7% - 21.0% Expansion Up 110 - 140 bps Up 110 - 140 bps Expansion Ex-Spins3 Up 30 - 60 bps Up 30 - 60 bps Earnings Per Share $7.90 - $8.15 $7.95 - $8.15 Earnings Growth Adjusted Ex-Spins4 7% - 10% 8% - 10% Operating Cash Flow $6.0B - $6.5B $6.2B - $6.5B Adjusted Free Cash Flow5 $5.5B - $6.0B $5.7B - $6.0B Conversion 95% - 100% 98% - 100%

TABLE 2: SUMMARY OF HONEYWELL FINANCIAL RESULTS



2Q 2018 2Q 2019 Change Sales 10,919 9,243 (15%) Organic Growth



5% Segment Margin 19.6% 21.3% 170 bps Operating Income Margin 16.3% 19.1% 280 bps Reported Earnings Per Share $1.68 $2.10 25% Adjusted Earnings Per Share Ex-Spins6 $1.93 $2.10 9% Cash Flow from Operations 1,861 1,678 (10%) Adjusted Free Cash Flow7 1,729 1,535 (11%)

TABLE 3: SUMMARY OF SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS









AEROSPACE 2Q 2018 2Q 2019 Change Sales 4,058 3,508 (14%) Organic Growth



11% Segment Profit 918 907 (1%) Segment Margin 22.6% 25.9% 330 bps















HONEYWELL BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES





Sales 2,546 1,450 (43%) Organic Growth



5% Segment Profit 427 300 (30%) Segment Margin 16.8% 20.7% 390 bps















PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES





Sales 2,698 2,735 1% Organic Growth



4% Segment Profit 597 644 8% Segment Margin 22.1% 23.5% 140 bps















SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS





Sales 1,617 1,550 (4%) Organic Growth



(4%) Segment Profit 267 191 (28%) Segment Margin 16.5% 12.3% (420) bps









Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows: segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, a measure by which we assess operating performance, which we define as operating income adjusted for certain items as presented in the Appendix; segment margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, which we define as segment profit divided by sales and which we adjust to exclude sales and segment profit contribution from Resideo and Garrett in 2018, if and as noted in the release; organic sales growth, which we define as sales growth less the impacts from foreign currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures for the first 12 months following transaction date; adjusted free cash flow, which we define as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and which we adjust to exclude the impact of separation costs related to the spin-offs of Resideo and Garrett, if and as noted in the release; adjusted free cash flow conversion, which we define as adjusted free cash flow divided by net income attributable to Honeywell, excluding separation costs related to the spin-offs, and adjustments to the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge, if and as noted in the release; and adjusted earnings per share, which we adjust to exclude pension mark-to-market expenses, as well as for other components, such as separation costs related to the spin-offs, adjustments to the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge, and after-tax segment profit contribution from Resideo and Garrett in the periods noted in the release, net of spin indemnification impacts assuming both indemnification agreements were effective in such periods, if and as noted in the release. The respective tax rates applied when adjusting earnings per share for these items are identified in the release or in the reconciliations presented in the Appendix. Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Refer to the Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

1 Adjusted free cash flow and associated conversion exclude impacts from separation costs related to the spin-offs of $28M.

2 Adjusted EPS V% ex-spins excludes 2Q18 after-tax separation costs related to the spin-offs of Resideo and Garrett, the 2Q18 after-tax segment profit contribution from Resideo and Garrett, net of the spin indemnification impacts assuming both indemnification agreements were effective in 2Q18, and 2Q18 adjustments to the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge.

3 Segment margin expansion ex-spins guidance excludes sales and segment profit contribution from Resideo and Garrett in 2018.

4 Adjusted EPS V% ex-spins guidance excludes 2018 pension mark-to-market, 2018 after-tax separation costs related to the spin-offs of Resideo and Garrett, and 2018 adjustments to the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge. Also excludes the 2018 after-tax segment profit contribution from the spin-offs, net of spin indemnification impacts assuming both indemnification agreements were effective for all of 2018, of $0.62.

5 Adjusted free cash flow guidance and associated conversion excludes estimated payments of ~$0.3B for separation costs incurred in 2018 related to the spin-offs of Resideo and Garrett.

6 Adjusted EPS ex-spins and adjusted EPS V% ex-spins exclude 2Q18 after-tax separation costs related to the spin-offs of Resideo and Garrett of $346M, and the favorable 2Q18 adjustments to the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge of $12M. Also excludes the 2Q18 after-tax segment profit contribution from the spin-offs, net of spin indemnification impacts assuming both indemnification agreements were effective in 2Q18, of $0.19.

7 Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow V% exclude impacts from separation costs related to the spin-offs of $28M in 2Q19 and $67M in 2Q18.

Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Product sales $ 6,990



$ 8,703



$ 13,703



$ 16,937

Service sales 2,253



2,216



4,424



4,374

Net sales 9,243



10,919



18,127



21,311

Costs, expenses and other













Cost of products sold (1) 4,848



6,202



9,470



12,107

Cost of services sold (1) 1,246



1,412



2,503



2,698



6,094



7,614



11,973



14,805

Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) 1,387



1,528



2,750



3,003

Other (income) expense (305)



(316)



(590)



(584)

Interest and other financial charges 85



95



170



178



7,261



8,921



14,303



17,402

Income before taxes 1,982



1,998



3,824



3,909

Tax expense 426



718



832



1,177

Net income 1,556



1,280



2,992



2,732

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 15



13



35



26

Net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,541



$ 1,267



$ 2,957



$ 2,706

Earnings per share of common stock - basic $ 2.13



$ 1.70



$ 4.07



$ 3.62

Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution $ 2.10



$ 1.68



$ 4.02



$ 3.57

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 723.2



745.5



726.4



748.0

Weighted average number of shares outstanding -

assuming dilution 733.0



755.0



735.9



758.0



(1) Cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses include amounts for

repositioning and other charges, the service cost component of pension and other postretirement (income)

expense, and stock compensation expense.

Honeywell International Inc.

Segment Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Net Sales 2019

2018

2019

2018 Aerospace $ 3,508



$ 4,058



$ 6,849



$ 8,035

Honeywell Building Technologies 1,450



2,546



2,839



4,979

Performance Materials and Technologies 2,735



2,698



5,307



5,232

Safety and Productivity Solutions 1,550



1,617



3,132



3,065

Total $ 9,243



$ 10,919



$ 18,127



$ 21,311



Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income Before Taxes









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Segment Profit 2019

2018

2019

2018 Aerospace $ 907



$ 918



$ 1,745



$ 1,811

Honeywell Building Technologies 300



427



571



843

Performance Materials and Technologies 644



597



1,208



1,116

Safety and Productivity Solutions 191



267



403



498

Corporate (72)



(64)



(148)



(128)

Total segment profit 1,970



2,145



3,779



4,140

Interest and other financial charges (85)



(95)



(170)



(178)

Stock compensation expense (1) (34)



(38)



(75)



(90)

Pension ongoing income (2) 148



250



299



498

Other postretirement income (2) 11



6



23



12

Repositioning and other charges (3,4) (126)



(266)



(210)



(457)

Other (5) 98



(4)



178



(16)

Income before taxes $ 1,982



$ 1,998



$ 3,824



$ 3,909



(1) Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. (2) Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses

(service costs) and Other income/expense (non-service cost components). (3) Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses, and

Other income/expense. (4) Includes repositioning, asbestos, and environmental expenses. (5) Amounts include the other components of Other income/expense not included within other categories in this

reconciliation. Equity income (loss) of affiliated companies is included in segment profit.

Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



June 30, 2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,225



$ 9,287

Short-term investments 1,718



1,623

Accounts receivable - net 7,407



7,508

Inventories 4,600



4,326

Other current assets 1,818



1,618

Total current assets 23,768



24,362

Investments and long-term receivables, 747



742

Property, plant and equipment - net 5,260



5,296

Goodwill 15,573



15,546

Other intangible assets - net 3,933



4,139

Insurance recoveries for asbestos related liabilities 422



437

Deferred income taxes 259



382

Other assets 7,788



6,869

Total assets $ 57,750



$ 57,773

LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,602



$ 5,607

Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 3,558



3,586

Current maturities of long-term debt 4,017



2,872

Accrued liabilities 6,717



6,859

Total current liabilities 19,894



18,924

Long-term debt 8,608



9,756

Deferred income taxes 1,722



1,713

Postretirement benefit obligations other than pensions 326



344

Asbestos related liabilities 2,226



2,269

Other liabilities 6,907



6,402

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 7



7

Shareowners' equity 18,060



18,358

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareowners' equity $ 57,750



$ 57,773



Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 1,556



$ 1,280



$ 2,992



$ 2,732

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 15



13



35



26

Net income attributable to Honeywell 1,541



1,267



2,957



2,706

Adjustments to reconcile net income attributable to Honeywell to net

cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation 172



193



335



372

Amortization 123



95



221



204

Repositioning and other charges 126



266



210



457

Net payments for repositioning and other charges (51)



(187)



(85)



(328)

Pension and other postretirement income (159)



(256)



(322)



(510)

Pension and other postretirement benefit payments (15)



(8)



(45)



(44)

Stock compensation expense 34



38



75



90

Deferred income taxes (36)



67



44



114

Other 9



76



5



78

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions

and divestitures:













Accounts receivable (100)



158



98



97

Inventories (52)



(26)



(273)



(189)

Other current assets (22)



217



(239)



174

Accounts payable 21



167



(8)



224

Accrued liabilities 87



(206)



(161)



(448)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,678



1,861



2,812



2,997

Cash flows from investing activities:













Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (171)



(199)



(312)



(339)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 8



1



10



3

Increase in investments (1,048)



(1,204)



(2,274)



(1,787)

Decrease in investments 1,367



1,670



2,163



3,508

Other 110



343



70



220

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 266



611



(343)



1,605

Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper and other short-term

borrowings 3,796



6,073



7,114



12,749

Payments of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (3,796)



(6,823)



(7,115)



(12,152)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 233



67



378



127

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 9



2



29



5

Payments of long-term debt (71)



(31)



(84)



(1,277)

Repurchases of common stock (1,900)



(764)



(2,650)



(1,704)

Cash dividends paid (597)



(560)



(1,203)



(1,116)

Other (2)



(2)



(32)



(118)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (2,328)



(2,038)



(3,563)



(3,486)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (16)



(249)



32



(93)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (400)



185



(1,062)



1,023

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 8,625



7,897



9,287



7,059

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,225



$ 8,082



$ 8,225



$ 8,082



Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Organic Sales % Change (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended June 30, 2019 Honeywell

Reported sales % change (15)% Less: Foreign currency translation (2)% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net (18)% Organic sales % change 5%



Aerospace

Reported sales % change (14)% Less: Foreign currency translation —% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net (25)% Organic sales % change 11%



Honeywell Building Technologies

Reported sales % change (43)% Less: Foreign currency translation (2)% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net (46)% Organic sales % change 5%



Performance Materials and Technologies

Reported sales % change 1% Less: Foreign currency translation (3)% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net —% Organic sales % change 4%



Safety and Productivity Solutions

Reported sales % change (4)% Less: Foreign currency translation (2)% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net 2% Organic sales % change (4)%

We define organic sales percent as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation, and acquisitions, net of divestitures. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Operating Income and Calculation of Segment Profit and Operating Income

Margins (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Segment profit $ 1,970



$ 2,145

Stock compensation expense (1) (34)



(38)

Repositioning, Other (2,3) (137)



(279)

Pension and other postretirement service costs (4) (37)



(51)

Operating income $ 1,762



$ 1,777

Segment profit $ 1,970



$ 2,145

÷ Net sales $ 9,243



$ 10,919

Segment profit margin % 21.3%



19.6%

Operating income $ 1,762



$ 1,777

÷ Net sales $ 9,243



$ 10,919

Operating income margin % 19.1%



16.3%



(1) Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. (2) Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment. (3) Included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Other

income/expense. (4) Included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses.

We define segment profit as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other

postretirement service costs, and repositioning and other charges. We believe these measures are useful to investors

and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share and Adjusted Earnings per Share Excluding

Spin-off Impact (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2018 Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (1) $ 2.10



$ 1.68



$ 8.98

Pension mark-to-market expense —



—



0.04

Separation costs (2) —



0.46



0.97

Impacts from U.S. Tax Reform —



(0.02)



(1.98)

Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming

dilution $ 2.10



$ 2.12



$ 8.01

Less: EPS, attributable to spin-offs



0.19



0.62

Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming

dilution, excluding spin-off impact



$ 1.93



$ 7.39



(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average

shares of approximately 733.0 million and 755.0 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018,

adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 753.0 million.

(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2018, separation costs of $354 million ($346 million net of tax) includes

$291 million of tax costs we incurred in the restructuring of the ownership of various legal entities in anticipation

of the spin-off transactions ("frictional tax costs") and $63 million ($55 million net of tax) of other separation

costs. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, separation costs of $732 million including net tax

impacts.

We believe adjusted earnings per share, excluding spin-off impact, is a measure that is useful to investors and

management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Calculation of Adjusted

Free Cash Flow Conversion (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2019

Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2018 Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,678



$ 1,861

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (171)



(199)

Free cash flow 1,507



1,662

Separation cost payments 28



67

Adjusted free cash flow $ 1,535



$ 1,729

Net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,541



$ 1,267

Separation costs, includes net tax impacts —



346

Adjustments to 4Q17 U.S tax legislation charge —



(12)

Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,541



$ 1,601

Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,678



$ 1,861

÷ Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell $ 1,541



$ 1,267

Operating cash flow conversion 109%



147%

Adjusted free cash flow $ 1,535



$ 1,729

÷ Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,541



$ 1,601

Adjusted free cash flow conversion % 100%



108%



We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment.

We believe that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.