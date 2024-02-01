Honeywell Elects Vimal Kapur as Chairman and William S. Ayer as Independent Lead Director

News provided by

Honeywell

01 Feb, 2024, 05:50 ET

  • Kapur to commence new role, effective June 2024
  • Ayer, former Chair and CEO of Alaska Airlines, to succeed D. Scott Davis as Independent Lead Director, effective May 2024
  • Executive Chairman Darius Adamczyk to step down from the board, effective June 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected CEO Vimal Kapur to take on the additional role of chairman when current executive chairman Darius Adamczyk retires from the board as of June 7, 2024. William S. Ayer has also been elected to succeed D. Scott Davis as independent lead director beginning as of the company's annual meeting on May 14, 2024. Davis, who has served as lead director since 2020, will continue to serve as an independent director and as Chair of the Audit Committee.

"The board is unified in its view that Vimal will provide decisive strategic leadership and strong execution of Honeywell's growth plans, capital deployment, succession planning and continuing operational excellence," said Davis, Honeywell's independent lead director. "Additionally, we are confident that the robust governance authorities and responsibilities of our independent lead director, combined with Bill's thoughtful and extensive leadership, will enable our highly independent, diverse, and experienced board to provide effective support and oversight."

Adamczyk, who was Honeywell's chairman and CEO until June 2023 when he became executive chairman, said, "I would like to thank Scott for his service to Honeywell as lead director. His independent perspectives and counsel as Honeywell successfully navigated the unprecedented macro challenges of the past four years, and his leadership throughout the CEO succession planning and smooth transition process have been invaluable to me, Vimal and the entire management team."

"It is a privilege and honor to be named chairman with the full support of Darius and our independent directors," Kapur said. "I look forward to working with Bill, our outstanding board and leadership team and our talented people to continue accelerating Honeywell's growth aligned with three powerful megatrends--automation, the future of aviation and energy transition--each of which is underpinned by robust digitalization capabilities and solutions."

He added, "Accelerating our innovation playbook, leveraging our financial strength and unlocking greater value through our Accelerator operating system uniquely positions us to blend advanced software with leading physical products and solutions to lead in our end markets." Kapur, 58, became President and CEO of Honeywell in June 2023 after serving as President and Chief Operating Officer since July 2022. Full bio here.

"I would like to thank Darius for his leadership and numerous contributions to position Honeywell for growth. I am also grateful to Scott for his service as lead director over the past four years, and his continued service on the board," Kapur said. "I would also like to congratulate Bill, who as chair of the Corporate Governance and Responsibility Committee, successfully led our robust shareowner engagement program and will continue bringing critical shareowner feedback to the boardroom. His independent perspectives, commitment to best-in-class governance practices, and leadership strengths will be essential as we partner to deliver on Honeywell's strategic growth objectives."

About Honeywell
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.  For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Stacey Jones

Sean Meakim

(980) 378-6258

(704) 627-6200

[email protected] 

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell

Also from this source

HONEYWELL ANNUAL SHAREOWNERS MEETING SET FOR MAY 14

HONEYWELL ANNUAL SHAREOWNERS MEETING SET FOR MAY 14

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today it will hold its 2024 Annual Shareowners Meeting at 10:30 a.m. EDT on May 14, 2024, in a virtual format at...
Acelen Renewables Selects Honeywell for SAF and Renewable Diesel Fuel Production

Acelen Renewables Selects Honeywell for SAF and Renewable Diesel Fuel Production

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced that Acelen Renewables has selected its Ecofining™ technology to help support the efficient production of a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.