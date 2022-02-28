HONEYWELL ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS TO POWER HECATE ENERGY'S NEW SOLAR PARK LOCATED IN NEW MEXICO

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced it will supply Hecate Energy with an Energy Storage System (ESS) for a solar park located on the Jicarilla Apache Nation in Northern New Mexico. When completed in fall 2022, the 50-megawatt (MW) solar farm will be capable of supplying enough electricity to power up to 16,000 average New Mexican homes for a year. The project will help meet the state’s decarbonization goals.



Honeywell will deliver a 20MW ESS combined with the Experion® Energy Control System to form a battery-powered platform that integrates asset monitoring, distributed energy resource management, supervisory control and analytics functionality. Collectively, these capabilities will enable Hecate Energy to accurately forecast and optimize energy costs at the site and ultimately support users having access to reliable and cost-effective clean energy.

Honeywell's ESS is backed by Honeywell performance and outcome-based guarantees which include predictable and consistent costs, improved uptime and "revenue stacking" capabilities, allowing the asset owner to utilize the ESS for more than one use-case application including peak shaving, backup power generation and demand response programs.

"We chose Honeywell for this landmark project because of their depth of knowledge and decades of expertise," said Alex Pugh, Hecate's Project Manager. "We believe in collaborative relationships with the clients and communities we serve, and Honeywell will work closely with us to deliver carbon-free energy to the people of New Mexico."

"Honeywell is in a unique position to address today's challenges in energy management and our work with Hecate represents another key step in global decarbonization efforts," said Ujjwal Kumar, President & CEO, Honeywell Process Solutions. "Hecate Energy, much like Honeywell, is focused on innovation and the latest technologies to lead the change in energy transition, making them an ideal collaborator in bringing renewable energy options to the table."

Energy storage will play a critical role as organizations transition to renewable power generation and will be vital to the decarbonization of global power systems. According to a recently published research report by Stanford University, the U.S. power grid could reach 100% renewable power penetration by 2050. This new cost competitive electricity mix would rely largely on solar, wind and hydro development as well as energy storage technology.

For more information on Honeywell ESS solutions, please visit: https://process.honeywell.com/us/en/industries/renewables-and-distributed-assets

Honeywell Process Solutions (process.honeywell.com) is a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas; refining; energy; pulp and paper; industrial power generation; chemicals and petrochemicals; biofuels; life sciences; and metals, minerals and mining industries. It is also a leader in providing software solutions and instrumentation that help manufacturers find value and competitive advantage in through Honeywell Connected Plant, Honeywell's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution. Process Solutions is part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com), a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Hecate Energy

Headquartered in Chicago, Hecate Energy is a developer of solar power plants, wind power plants, and energy storage solutions. Founded in 2012 by a team of energy industry veterans who have worked together for more than 20 years, Hecate Energy has 40+ GW development pipeline of projects, including several projects in New York and the Northeastern United States.

