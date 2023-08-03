HONEYWELL EXPANDS CAPABILITY TO ENABLE INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMERS TO MEASURE AND MANAGE INDIRECT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

News provided by

Honeywell

03 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management helps companies meet their greenhouse gas reduction and reporting targets

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced an expansion to its Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management software application that allows industrial companies to measure and monitor both direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their operations.

The software application can collect data from Honeywell's leading sensors and gas-cloud imaging cameras to measure direct GHG emissions, also known as Scope 1 emissions. The new capability aggregates data from additional sources to measure indirect GHG emissions from the purchase of energy, known as Scope 2 emissions.

Despite global efforts in decarbonizing the power sector, electricity and heat generation are responsible for over 40% of global CO2 emissions, one of the main types of greenhouse gas.1 Measuring, calculating and accounting emissions are key steps to abate emissions and are incentivized by the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S.2 GHG emissions are also regulated around the world.

"Honeywell's newly expanded solution provides customers with a more comprehensive view of their emissions and a critical tool toward meeting their sustainability goals," said Ravikrishnan Srinivasan, vice president and general manager of Emissions Management at Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "Honeywell is uniquely positioned with its ready-now technology and experience to be the transformational partner that helps organizations accelerate their progress in achieving sustainability outcomes."

Visit our Sustainability page, learn more about the solution, follow Honeywell Forge for the latest news, and explore the product releases announced during our Honeywell Connect and Honeywell Users Group (HUG) events.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

Honeywell Forge is intelligent operations software that connects assets, people, and processes, enabling operational performance, sustainability, and quality improvement.  

For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

1 IEA (2021), Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Energy Data Explorer, IEA, Paris https://www.iea.org/data-and-statistics/data-tools/greenhouse-gas-emissions-from-energy-data-explorer.  
2 PowerPoint Presentation (epa.gov), Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) Overview.

Contacts:
Media
Kevin Rainey
(602) 245-7319
[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell

Also from this source

HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

HONEYWELL DELIVERS STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND RAISES FULL-YEAR SALES, SEGMENT MARGIN, AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.