Honeywell Introduces Advanced Monitoring And Incident Response Service To Help Improve OT Cybersecurity And Increase Operational Resilience

ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON), a global leader in industrial cybersecurity, announced today the introduction of the Honeywell Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response (AMIR) service. The service provides 24/7 operational technology (OT) cybersecurity detection and rapid response for current and emerging cyber threats.

AMIR is a cost-effective, easy to deploy, scalable cybersecurity service that is tailored to help IT and OT security teams that may struggle to keep up with the continuing evolution of today's cyber-attacks that target industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology networks due to a lack of expertise or budget constraints.

AMIR is part of Honeywell Forge Managed Security Services (MSS), an end-to-end security as a service solution that helps protect OT environments, control systems and operations. In comparison, other third-party MSS providers and in-house solutions may rely either on basic monitoring that doesn't employ a proactive approach to securing critical OT assets and operations or on IT security operation centers that lack OT domain knowledge and expertise in different industrial protocols and assets.

"Honeywell's Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response solution provides a combination of advanced cybersecurity software, experts, and playbooks with remediation guidance in order to better detect, prevent, analyze, evaluate and coordinate the response to cybersecurity threats occurring within OT environments," said Jeff Zindel, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Connected Enterprise Cybersecurity. "Staffed by cybersecurity experts with specific OT experience, AMIR offers a tremendous resource to complement any existing IT/OT cybersecurity program and help ease the burden of cybersecurity challenges."

AMIR continuously monitors OT environments by "hunting" for anomalous behavior, including both known and emerging cybersecurity threats. It analyzes indicators of compromise and alerts operators to potential problems before significant damage can occur. Through the use of proprietary technology, AMIR collects, correlates, prioritizes and analyzes security events and log data from multiple sources, providing a comprehensive approach to better minimize cyber risk and support cybersecurity compliance.

The AMIR offering is already being deployed at multiple sites worldwide to help companies boost their cybersecurity maturity.

AMIR is integrated with the broader Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity portfolio designed to help further strengthen cyber defenses for operating environments. For more information about Honeywell's AMIR service, visit https://www.honeywell.com/us/en/honeywell-forge/cybersecurity

