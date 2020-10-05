Honeywell Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since At Least February 1, 2018 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Honeywell International, Inc. ("Honeywell" or the "Company") (NYSE: HON).

The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Honeywell breached their fiduciary duties, wasted corporate assets, were unjustly enriched and/or contributed to violations of federal securities laws, resulting in significant damage to Honeywell's reputation, goodwill, standing in the business community, and potential exposure to millions of dollars in liability for violations of federal securities laws.

If you have continuously held Honeywell stock since at least February 1, 2018 and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm's investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, [email protected], [email protected], to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

SOURCE Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

