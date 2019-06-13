Honeywell Launches Advanced Software Platform To Help Make Airlines More Profitable And Efficient

ATLANTA, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced Honeywell Forge for Airlines, an advanced analytics-based platform for airlines that helps increase profit while improving efficiency and the overall passenger experience.

Honeywell Forge for Airlines collects, cleans and analyzes streams of disparate data from a wide variety of airplane, airport, government and Honeywell sources, and offers actionable insights and alerts that can help improve an airline's understanding of its fleet, profitability and passenger experience. Honeywell Forge for Airlines is a single, integrated software solution combining a broad range of individual aircraft and overall airline data into one easy-to-use and individually customizable dashboard.

"Airlines want an easy solution to analyze and manage their costs in one place, and Honeywell is providing it through unlocking their data to create what is essentially their own profit calculator," said John Peterson, vice president and general manager, Software and Services at Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Aerospace. "This tool will forecast how much money airlines can save based on the data-driven decisions they make by using it. It's a modular, adaptable and easy-to-personalize service that meets a specific or critical airline need. It puts them in control."

Honeywell Forge for Airlines includes solutions for flight operations, flight efficiency and connected maintenance in a single user interface. By providing alerts and identifying savings opportunities, the solution can help airlines maximize their profits while improving workflows between pilots, ground maintenance and operations to increase productivity. In addition, the suite of solutions can be scaled, allowing airlines of all sizes to tailor it to address their specific operational pain points, such as flight delays due to unexpected aircraft maintenance.

Applications included in Honeywell Forge for Airlines have already been implemented globally across a diverse range of airlines and aircraft, providing an immediate impact. Fuel savings of up to $140,000 per aircraft, per year, as well as maintenance savings of up to $40,000 per aircraft, per year may be realized with the use of Honeywell Forge for Airlines.

"Honeywell is pushing the envelope by offering airlines an analytics platform that can intake and process critical data at the edge of an aircraft network and inform the airline to act on that time-sensitive information," said Ben Driggs, president, Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Aerospace. "Many airlines attempt to analyze disparate data sources to try to create value, but what we aim to do is to put the right data in front of decision-makers so that the savings present themselves clearly. Airlines don't have to go hunting for efficiencies."

How Honeywell Forge for Airlines makes a difference in efficient flight routes and passenger experience

As the next evolution of what was formally known as Honeywell's GoDirect™ Connected Maintenance and GoDirect Flight Efficiency solutions, Honeywell Forge for Airlines will focus on state-of-the-art enhanced offerings and a better user experience. Software enhancements will help enable airlines to decrease fuel and operational costs while improving the passenger experience with more productive routes that result in fewer delays. Honeywell Forge for Airlines offers the following advantages:

It can provide the most productive flight plan based on a variety of real-time conditions.

It can forecast and provide insights and actions to help improve fuel-efficient flight, lowering costs.

It can provide predictive maintenance alerts to help avoid aircraft downtime and delays and cancelled flights.

It can assist in reducing block time (departure to arrival flying times), in a manner that reduces turbulence and flying in poor weather, thus benefitting passengers.

Integrated as a platform, the architecture is designed to allow airlines ongoing customization, from the interface to APIs, airline-specific algorithms, access governance and more.

Honeywell Forge for Airlines is part of the larger Honeywell Forge family of software solutions serving the building, industrial, worker and cybersecurity segments.

