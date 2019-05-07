Honeywell Leaders To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced the following investor events.

Honeywell will host its annual investor conference at the company's Morris Plains, N.J., office on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Vimal Kapur, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Building Technologies, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 8:35 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. EDT.

Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, will present at the Electrical Products Group Conference in Coral Gables, Fla., on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 8:15 a.m. - 8:55 a.m. EDT.

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations and any related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor), where replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the presentations.

Media Investor Relations Nina Krauss Mark Macaluso (973) 455-4253 (973) 455-2222 nina.krauss@honeywell.com mark.macaluso@honeywell.com

