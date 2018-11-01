Honeywell Modernizes Century-Old German Refinery with Innovative Service Model to Share Operational Responsibility

Germany-based H&R Group will migrate the legacy control systems at its ChemPharm GmbH refinery in Salzbergen, Germany, to Honeywell's newest controllers. The refinery will also initiate Honeywell's Assurance 360 Performa package, which will provide H&R with ongoing services such as system optimization, parts management, preventative surveillance and competency management.

"Honeywell will help us achieve a higher level of responsiveness, flexibility and productivity at the Salzbergen refinery," said Dieter Pohl, managing director, H&R ChemPharm. "Following the system migration work, Honeywell will share responsibility in the ongoing running of the site. This model appealed to us as we can free up expert resources to assist in other areas of the business and focus on bigger picture issues."

The refinery, which began operating in 1860, produces raw materials for chemical and pharmaceutical products. It has undergone several technology upgrades in recent years. The newest upgrades will drive ongoing stability, reliability and quality while mitigating risk.

"There's growing market interest in our Assurance 360 offering, and this is underscored by today's agreement with H&R," said Pramesh Maheshwari, vice president and general manager of HPS' Lifecycle and Solutions Services business. "Taking on responsibility for the total lifecycle of a plant – and not just its individual parts – represents a big shift in the delivery of services. In a sense, this shift can be characterized as moving from insurance to assurance, and it's a proposition that is resonating with industrial companies in all sectors."

