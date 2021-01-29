Honeywell Overdelivers On Sales, Announces Four Acquisitions In The Fourth Quarter; Issues 2021 Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 that exceeded investor expectations, as well as its outlook for 2021.

The company reported a fourth-quarter year-over-year sales decline of 6%, down 7% on an organic basis, and a full-year sales decline of 11% on a reported and organic basis. For the full year, operating margin contracted 120 basis points and segment margin contracted 70 basis points, with earnings per share of $6.72 and adjusted earnings per share4 of $7.10, above the high end of our guidance.

"We finished a challenging 2020 with another quarter of sequential improvements in sales growth, margin expansion, and adjusted earnings per share," said Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell. "Our focus on delivering differentiated solutions drove double-digit organic sales growth in our defense and space, warehouse automation, personal protective equipment, and recurring connected software businesses for the second consecutive quarter. We continued to prudently reduce costs in the quarter, bringing our full-year total fixed cost savings to $1.5 billion. Our fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.07, flat year-over-year on an adjusted basis1 and above the high end of our guidance. We also continued our focus on generating cash and achieved 170% adjusted free cash flow conversion2 in the quarter. For the year, we generated $6.2 billion in operating cash flow with 130% conversion and $5.3 billion in free cash flow with 105% adjusted free cash flow conversion5.

"Honeywell's strong balance sheet put us in a good position to weather the challenges of 2020 while investing for future growth. We invested in high-return capital expenditures, repurchased $3.7 billion of Honeywell shares, completed three acquisitions, made six new investments within Honeywell Ventures, and announced our 11th consecutive dividend increase. Even with this level of cash deployment, we ended 2020 with $15.2 billion of cash and short-term investments on hand," Adamczyk said.

The company also announced its outlook for 2021. Honeywell expects sales of $33.4 billion to $34.4 billion, representing year-over-year organic growth of 1% to 4%; segment margin expansion of 30 to 70 basis points; earnings per share of $7.60 to $8.00, up 7% to 13% adjusted3; operating cash flow of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion, and free cash flow6 of $5.1 billion to $5.5 billion. A summary of the company's 2021 guidance can be found in Table 1.

Adamczyk concluded, "I am very proud of the way Honeywell responded to the crisis in 2020. We quickly focused on liquidity, cost management, and execution, while rapidly innovating and ramping up production of a wide array of offerings to help the world recover, including critical personal protective equipment. We also remained focused on growth and investing in new markets and technologies. We entered 2021 with positive momentum following two quarters of sequential improvement. I am confident we are well-positioned for the economic recovery and will continue to perform for our shareowners, our customers, and our employees in the short and long term."

Fourth-Quarter Performance

Honeywell sales for the fourth quarter were down 6% on a reported basis and down 7% on an organic basis. The fourth-quarter financial results can be found in Tables 2 and 3.

Aerospace sales for the fourth quarter were down 19% on an organic basis driven by lower commercial aftermarket demand due to the ongoing impact of reduced flight hours and lower volumes in commercial original equipment, partially offset by double-digit growth in Defense and Space. Segment margin expanded 150 basis points to 27.6% driven by productivity actions and commercial excellence.

Honeywell Building Technologies sales for the fourth quarter were down 4% on an organic basis driven by timing of Building Solutions projects and lower demand for security products and building management systems, partially offset by growth in commercial fire. Building Solutions orders were up double digits year-over-year, driven by large project bookings in the Americas and Europe. Segment margin expanded 110 basis points to 21.4%. Margin performance was driven by commercial excellence and productivity actions.

Performance Materials and Technologies sales for the fourth quarter were down 12% on an organic basis driven by continued delays in Process Solutions automation projects as well as volume declines in smart energy and thermal solutions, and lower gas processing projects, catalyst shipments, licensing, and engineering due to softness in the oil and gas sector in UOP, partially offset by return to growth in Advanced Materials driven by demand for fluorine products. Segment margin contracted 380 basis points to 18.7% driven by the impact of lower sales volumes and mix, partially offset by productivity actions.

Safety and Productivity Solutions sales for the fourth quarter were up 27% on an organic basis driven by double-digit Intelligrated and personal protective equipment growth as well as strength in productivity solutions and services. Orders were up double digits year-over-year for the fifth straight quarter, driven by strong personal protective equipment and productivity solutions and services orders growth. Backlog remained at a record high. Segment margin expanded 260 basis points to 15.3% driven by productivity actions and higher volumes.

Conference Call Details

Honeywell will discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year results as well as its 2021 outlook during an investor conference call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time today. To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 548-4713 (domestic) or (323) 794-2093 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EST start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell's fourth quarter 2020 earnings and 2021 outlook call or provide the conference code HON2021. The live webcast of the investor call as well as related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website ( www.honeywell.com/investor ). Investors can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:30 p.m. EST January 29 until 12:30 p.m. EST February 5 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 1005277.

TABLE 1: FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE

Sales

$33.4B - $34.4B Organic Growth

1% - 4% Segment Margin

20.7% - 21.1% Expansion

Up 30 - 70 bps Earnings Per Share

$7.60 - $8.00 Adjusted Earnings Growth3

7% - 13% Operating Cash Flow

$5.7B - $6.1B Free Cash Flow6

$5.1B - $5.5B

TABLE 2: SUMMARY OF HONEYWELL FINANCIAL RESULTS





FY 2020

FY 2019

Change Sales

32,637

36,709

(11)% Organic Growth









(11)% Segment Margin

20.4%

21.1%

-70 bps Operating Income Margin

17.5%

18.7%

-120 bps Reported Earnings Per Share

$6.72

$8.41

(20)% Adjusted Earnings Per Share4

$7.10

$8.16

(13)% Cash Flow from Operations

6,208

6,897

(10)% Conversion

130%

112%

18% Adjusted Free Cash Flow7

5,302

6,271

(15)% Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion5

105%

105%

—%



4Q 2020

4Q 2019

Change Sales

8,900

9,496

(6)% Organic Growth









(7)% Segment Margin

21.1%

21.4%

-30 bps Operating Income Margin

18.8%

17.8%

100 bps Reported Earnings Per Share

$1.91

$2.16

(12)% Adjusted Earnings Per Share1

$2.07

$2.06

—% Cash Flow from Operations

2,782

2,614

6% Conversion

205%

167%

38% Adjusted Free Cash Flow7

2,491

2,292

9% Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion2

170%

154%

16%

TABLE 3: SUMMARY OF SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS

AEROSPACE

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change Sales

11,544

14,054

(18)% Organic Growth









(18)% Segment Profit

2,904

3,607

(19)% Segment Margin

25.2%

25.7%

-50 bps



4Q 2020

4Q 2019



Sales

2,978

3,661

(19)% Organic Growth









(19)% Segment Profit

822

954

(14)% Segment Margin

27.6%

26.1%

150 bps HONEYWELL BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change Sales

5,189

5,717

(9)% Organic Growth









(9)% Segment Profit

1,099

1,165

(6)% Segment Margin

21.2%

20.4%

80 bps



4Q 2020

4Q 2019



Sales

1,426

1,463

(3)% Organic Growth









(4)% Segment Profit

305

297

3% Segment Margin

21.4%

20.3%

110 bps PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change Sales

9,423

10,834

(13)% Organic Growth









(13)% Segment Profit

1,851

2,433

(24)% Segment Margin

19.6%

22.5%

-290 bps



4Q 2020

4Q 2019



Sales

2,556

2,857

(11)% Organic Growth









(12)% Segment Profit

478

643

(26)% Segment Margin

18.7%

22.5%

-380 bps SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change Sales

6,481

6,104

6% Organic Growth









6% Segment Profit

907

790

15% Segment Margin

14.0%

12.9%

110 bps



4Q 2020

4Q 2019



Sales

1,940

1,515

28% Organic Growth









27% Segment Profit

297

192

55% Segment Margin

15.3%

12.7%

260 bps



1Adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS V% exclude pension mark-to-market, non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett Motion Inc. (Garrett), net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transaction, and 2019 adjustments to the charges taken in connection with the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge. 2Adjusted free cash flow conversion excludes impacts from 2019 separation cost payments related to the spin-offs, pension mark-to-market, non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transaction, and 2019 adjustments to the charges taken in connection with the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge, if applicable. 3Adjusted EPS V% guidance excludes pension mark-to-market, non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transaction, and 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions. 4Adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS V% exclude pension mark-to-market, non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transaction, 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, and 2019 adjustments to the charges taken in connection with the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge. 5Adjusted free cash flow conversion excludes impacts from 2019 separation cost payments related to the spin-offs, pension mark-to-market, non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transaction, 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, and 2019 adjustments to the charges taken in connection with the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge, if applicable. 6Free cash flow guidance assumes proposed reorganization plan contemplated in the plan support agreement signed by Garrett is confirmed; should such plan be confirmed free cash flow definition would be revised to include cash payment from Garrett to Honeywell under such proposed reorganization plan. See appendix for details. 7Adjusted free cash flow excludes impacts from 2019 separation cost payments related to the spin-offs.

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and COVID-19 public health factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, and other developments, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows: segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, a measure by which we assess operating performance, which we define as operating income adjusted for certain items as presented in the Appendix; segment margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, which we define as segment profit divided by sales; organic sales growth, which we define as sales growth less the impacts from foreign currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures for the first 12 months following transaction date; free cash flow, which we define as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and should the proposed reorganization plan contemplated in the plan support agreement signed by Garrett be confirmed, free cash flow definition would be revised to include cash payment from Garrett to Honeywell under such proposed reorganization plan; adjusted free cash flow, which we define as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and which we adjust to exclude the impact of separation costs related to the spin-offs of Resideo and Garrett, if and as noted in the release; adjusted free cash flow conversion, which we define as adjusted free cash flow divided by net income attributable to Honeywell, excluding pension mark-to-market, adjustments to the charges taken in connection with the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge, non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transaction, and 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, if and as noted in the release; and adjusted earnings per share, which we adjust to exclude pension mark-to-market, adjustments to the charges taken in connection with the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge, non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transaction, and 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, if and as noted in the release. The respective tax rates applied when adjusting earnings per share for these items are identified in the release or in the reconciliations presented in the Appendix. Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Refer to the Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Honeywell International Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Product sales $ 6,804



$ 7,133



$ 24,737



$ 27,629

Service sales 2,096



2,363



7,900



9,080

Net sales 8,900



9,496



32,637



36,709

Costs, expenses and other













Cost of products sold (1) 4,786



5,025



17,638



19,269

Cost of services sold (1) 1,190



1,303



4,531



5,070



5,976



6,328



22,169



24,339

Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) 1,248



1,473



4,772



5,519

Other (income) expense (129)



(164)



(675)



(1,065)

Interest and other financial charges 95



91



359



357



7,190



7,728



26,625



29,150

Income before taxes 1,710



1,768



6,012



7,559

Tax expense 331



178



1,147



1,329

Net income 1,379



1,590



4,865



6,230

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 20



28



86



87

Net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,359



$ 1,562



$ 4,779



$ 6,143

Earnings per share of common stock - basic $ 1.94



$ 2.19



$ 6.79



$ 8.52

Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution $ 1.91



$ 2.16



$ 6.72



$ 8.41

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 701.8



713.5



704.1



721.0

Weighted average number of shares outstanding -

assuming dilution 710.0



722.6



711.2



730.3







(1) Cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses include amounts for repositioning and other charges, the service cost component of pension and other postretirement (income) expense, and stock compensation expense.

Honeywell International Inc. Segment Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Net Sales 2020

2019

2020

2019 Aerospace $ 2,978



$ 3,661



$ 11,544



$ 14,054

Honeywell Building Technologies 1,426



1,463



5,189



5,717

Performance Materials and Technologies 2,556



2,857



9,423



10,834

Safety and Productivity Solutions 1,940



1,515



6,481



6,104

Total $ 8,900



$ 9,496



$ 32,637



$ 36,709







Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income Before Taxes



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Segment Profit 2020

2019

2020

2019 Aerospace $ 822



$ 954



$ 2,904



$ 3,607

Honeywell Building Technologies 305



297



1,099



1,165

Performance Materials and Technologies 478



643



1,851



2,433

Safety and Productivity Solutions 297



192



907



790

Corporate (23)



(54)



(96)



(256)

Total segment profit 1,879



2,032



6,665



7,739

Interest and other financial charges (95)



(91)



(359)



(357)

Stock compensation expense (1) (50)



(41)



(168)



(153)

Pension ongoing income (2) 192



143



785



592

Pension mark-to-market expense (44)



(123)



(44)



(123)

Other postretirement income (2) 17



12



57



47

Repositioning and other charges (3,4) (89)



(240)



(575)



(546)

Other (5) (100)



76



(349)



360

Income before taxes $ 1,710



$ 1,768



$ 6,012



$ 7,559























(1) Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. (2) Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses (service costs) and Other income/expense (non-service cost components). (3) Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses, and Other income/expense. (4) Includes repositioning, asbestos, and environmental expenses. (5) Amounts include the other components of Other income/expense not included within other categories in this reconciliation. Equity income (loss) of affiliated companies is included in segment profit.

Honeywell International Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,275



$ 9,067

Short-term investments 945



1,349

Accounts receivable—net 6,827



7,493

Inventories 4,489



4,421

Other current assets 1,639



1,973

Total current assets 28,175



24,303

Investments and long-term receivables 685



588

Property, plant and equipment—net 5,570



5,325

Goodwill 16,058



15,563

Other intangible assets—net 3,560



3,734

Insurance recoveries for asbestos related liabilities 366



392

Deferred income taxes 760



86

Other assets 9,412



8,688

Total assets $ 64,586



$ 58,679

LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,750



$ 5,730

Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 3,597



3,516

Current maturities of long-term debt 2,445



1,376

Accrued liabilities 7,405



7,476

Total current liabilities 19,197



18,098

Long-term debt 16,342



11,110

Deferred income taxes 2,113



1,670

Postretirement benefit obligations other than pensions 242



326

Asbestos related liabilities 1,920



1,996

Other liabilities 6,975



6,766

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 7



7

Shareowners' equity 17,790



18,706

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareowners' equity $ 64,586



$ 58,679



Honeywell International Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 1,379



$ 1,590



$ 4,865



$ 6,230

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 20



28



86



87

Net income attributable to Honeywell 1,359



1,562



4,779



6,143

Adjustments to reconcile net income attributable to Honeywell to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation 164



173



644



673

Amortization 90



96



358



415

Repositioning and other charges 89



240



575



546

Net payments for repositioning and other charges (181)



(219)



(833)



(376)

Pension and other postretirement income (165)



(32)



(798)



(516)

Pension and other postretirement benefit payments (10)



(28)



(47)



(78)

Stock compensation expense 50



41



168



153

Deferred income taxes 114



477



(175)



179

Reimbursement receivables charge 159



—



509



—

Other 34



(384)



(335)



(286)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:













Accounts receivable 54



89



669



11

Inventories 217



176



(67)



(100)

Other current assets (55)



(362)



191



(430)

Accounts payable 475



207



15



118

Accrued liabilities 388



578



555



445

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,782



2,614



6,208



6,897

Cash flows from investing activities:













Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (291)



(335)



(906)



(839)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 40



2



57



43

Increase in investments (865)



(1,035)



(3,236)



(4,253)

Decrease in investments 874



1,146



3,508



4,464

Receipts (payments) from settlements of derivative contracts (74)



(143)



(149)



102

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (261)



(46)



(261)



(50)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (577)



(411)



(987)



(533)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 1,897



3,907



10,474



14,199

Payments of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (1,888)



(3,906)



(10,400)



(14,199)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 230



73



393



498

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 20



1



10,125



2,726

Payments of long-term debt (71)



(2,783)



(4,308)



(2,903)

Repurchases of common stock (1,565)



(750)



(3,714)



(4,400)

Cash dividends paid (671)



(644)



(2,592)



(2,442)

Other (5)



(7)



(59)



(79)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (2,053)



(4,109)



(81)



(6,600)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 87



65



68



16

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 239



(1,841)



5,208



(220)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,036



10,908



9,067



9,287

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 14,275



$ 9,067



$ 14,275



$ 9,067



Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Organic Sales % Change (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Honeywell





Reported sales % change (6)%

(11)% Less: Foreign currency translation 1%

—% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net —%

—% Organic sales % change (7)%

(11)%







Aerospace





Reported sales % change (19)%

(18)% Less: Foreign currency translation —%

—% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net —%

—% Organic sales % change (19)%

(18)%







Honeywell Building Technologies





Reported sales % change (3)%

(9)% Less: Foreign currency translation 1%

—% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net —%

—% Organic sales % change (4)%

(9)%







Performance Materials and Technologies





Reported sales % change (11)%

(13)% Less: Foreign currency translation 1%

—% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net —%

—% Organic sales % change (12)%

(13)%







Safety and Productivity Solutions





Reported sales % change 28%

6% Less: Foreign currency translation 1%

—% Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net —%

—% Organic sales % change 27%

6%

We define organic sales percent as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation, and acquisitions, net of divestitures. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Operating Income and Calculation of Segment Profit and Operating Income

Margins (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2020

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019



2020

2019 Segment profit $ 1,879



$ 2,032



$ 1,553



$ 6,665



$ 7,739

Stock compensation expense (1) (50)



(41)



(40)



(168)



(153)

Repositioning, Other (2,3) (111)



(259)



(161)



(641)



(598)

Pension and other postretirement service costs (4) (42)



(37)



(41)



(160)



(137)

Operating income $ 1,676



$ 1,695



$ 1,311



$ 5,696



$ 6,851

Segment profit $ 1,879



$ 2,032



$ 1,553



$ 6,665



$ 7,739

÷ Net sales $ 8,900



$ 9,496



$ 7,797



$ 32,637



$ 36,709

Segment profit margin % 21.1 %

21.4 %

19.9 %

20.4 %

21.1 % Operating income $ 1,676



$ 1,695



$ 1,311



$ 5,696



$ 6,851

÷ Net sales $ 8,900



$ 9,496



$ 7,797



$ 32,637



$ 36,709

Operating income margin % 18.8 %

17.8 %

16.8 %

17.5 %

18.7 %





(1) Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. (2) Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment. (3) Included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Other income/expense. (4) Included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses.

We define segment profit as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, and repositioning and other charges. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, to operating income has not been provided for all forward-looking measures of segment profit and segment margin included herewithin. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment profit. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a significant impact on our reported financial results. To the extent quantitative information becomes available without unreasonable effort in the future, and closer to the period to which the forward-looking measures pertain, a reconciliation of segment profit to operating income will be included within future filings.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share and Adjusted Earnings per Share Excluding

Spin-off Impact (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months

Ended

September

30, 2020

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019



2020

2019 Earnings per share of common stock -

assuming dilution (1) $ 1.91



$ 2.16



$ 1.07



$ 6.72



$ 8.41

Pension mark-to-market expense (2) 0.05



0.13



—



0.04



0.13

Separation related tax adjustment (3) —



—



—



(0.26)



—

Impacts from U.S. Tax Reform —



(0.23)



—



—



(0.38)

Garrett related adjustment (4)(5) 0.11



—



0.49



0.60



—

Adjusted earnings per share of common stock

- assuming dilution $ 2.07



$ 2.06



$ 1.56



$ 7.10



$ 8.16







(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 710.0 million and 722.6 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 711.2 million and 730.3 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 709.6 million. (2) Pension mark-to-market expense uses a blended tax rate of 25% and 24% for 2020 and 2019. (3) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, separation-related tax adjustment of $186 million ($186 million net of tax) includes the favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions. (4) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the adjustment was $350 million net of tax due to the non-cash charge associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett. (5) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, adjustments were $77 million and $427 million net of tax due to the non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transactions.

We believe adjusted earnings per share, excluding spin-off impact, is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. For forward looking information, management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. We therefore do not include an estimate for the pension mark-to-market expense. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments and other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to change.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Calculation of Adjusted

Free Cash Flow Conversion (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2020

Twelve

Months Ended

December 31,

2020

Twelve

Months Ended

December 31,

2019 Cash provided by operating activities $ 2,782



$ 2,614



$ 1,007



$ 6,208



$ 6,897

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (291)



(335)



(249)



(906)



(839)

Free cash flow 2,491



2,279



758



5,302



6,058

Separation cost payments —



13



—



—



213

Adjusted free cash flow $ 2,491



$ 2,292



$ 758



$ 5,302



$ 6,271

Net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,359



$ 1,562



$ 758



$ 4,779



$ 6,143

Separation related tax adjustment —



—



—



(186)



—

Impacts from U.S. Tax Reform —



(167)



—



—



(281)

Pension mark-to-market 33



94



—



33



94

Garrett related adjustment(1)(2) 77



—



350



427



—

Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,469



$ 1,489



$ 1,108



$ 5,053



$ 5,956

Cash provided by operating activities $ 2,782



$ 2,614



$ 1,007



$ 6,208



$ 6,897

÷ Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell $ 1,359



$ 1,562



$ 758



$ 4,779



$ 6,143

Operating cash flow conversion 205 %

167 %

133 %

130 %

112 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 2,491



$ 2,292



$ 758



$ 5,302



$ 6,271

÷ Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,469



$ 1,489



$ 1,108



$ 5,053



$ 5,956

Adjusted free cash flow conversion % 170 %

154 %

68 %

105 %

105 %



(1) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the adjustment was $350 million net of tax due to the non-cash charge associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett. (2) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, adjustments were $77 million and $427 million net of tax due to the non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transactions.

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment.

We believe that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2021(E) ($B) Cash provided by operating activities ~$5.7 - $6.1 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment ~(1) Garrett cash receipts 0.4 Free cash flow ~$5.1 - $5.5

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment plus Garrett cash receipts.

We believe that free cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity. For forward looking information, we do not provide cash flow conversion guidance on a GAAP basis as management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets.

Should the proposed reorganization plan contemplated in the Plan Support Agreement signed by Centerbridge, Oaktree, Honeywell, Garrett and certain other parties thereto (the "Reorganization Plan") be confirmed by the bankruptcy court, we will revise our definition of free cash flow to include cash payments from Garrett to Honeywell. We believe this revised definition will be useful to investors and management because, under the IRA and TMA, cash reimbursements from Garret were classified as cash flow from operations, which offset cash payments made by the Company for asbestos and tax related matters. Should the Reorganization Plan be confirmed, the IRA and TMA will terminate, and instead of reimbursements classified as cash flow from operations, Honeywell will receive the cash payment stream contemplated under the Reorganization Plan. However, because the underlying reason for a cash payment stream from Garrett will not have changed, we believe that continuing to include cash payments from Garrett in free cash flow is useful to investors and management for comparability to prior periods.



Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Nina Krauss Mark Bendza (704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell

Related Links

http://www.honeywell.com

