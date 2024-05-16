HONEYWELL PARTNERS WITH ENEL NORTH AMERICA TO HELP STABILIZE POWER GRIDS THROUGH ENERGY MANAGEMENT AUTOMATION

Organizations can now help ensure grid stability and increase operational efficiency by automating demand response within their facilities

HOUSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced its partnership with Enel North America ("Enel") to enhance building automation and demand response solutions for commercial and industrial organizations by using automation to control and regulate energy loads to help stabilize the power grid.

Together, Enel North America and Honeywell are enabling organizations to seamlessly integrate demand response programs into their facilities while simultaneously maximizing operational efficiency. By leveraging Enel's comprehensive energy portfolio customers can now use automated demand response solutions to help prevent blackouts and grid outages in their communities during peak usage periods.

"There is a growing need for energy capacity that can respond on short notice to ensure grid stability," said Hamed Heyhat, President of Honeywell Smart Energy & Thermal Solutions (SETS). "Through our partnership with Enel North America, we are addressing these challenges directly by offering customers ready-now solutions that not only simplify the integration process but also help deliver tangible benefits in terms of efficiency, cost savings, and grid reliability."

This strategic collaboration combines Enel's extensive expertise as the worldwide leader in demand response with Honeywell's renowned automation systems in order to provide customers with an offering that enhances energy efficiency, flexibility, and revenue generation potential. It also supports Honeywell's alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends: automation, the future of aviation and the energy transition

"The future of energy is flexible. Our modern power grids need end users who are willing and able to adjust their electricity usage in real time, reducing costs and earning revenue in the process," said Molly Jerrard, head of demand response at Enel North America. "Enel's FlexUp offering, powered by Honeywell's industry-leading automation technology, simplifies the process for organizations that are looking to maximize their energy flexibility. It also enables us to leverage these flexible loads to support grid reliability for homes, businesses and communities."

As a result of this partnership, organizations across industries, ranging from commercial offices and retail stores to food manufacturing and farming facilities, can now automate their facility operations with no out-of-pocket costs, significantly enhancing their demand response earnings potential.

For more information on Honeywell Smart Energy solutions, visit automation.honeywell.com/us/en/solutions/smart-energy.

