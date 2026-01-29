HONEYWELL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2025 RESULTS, WITH ADJUSTED SALES AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS ABOVE HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; ISSUES 2026 OUTLOOK

Fourth Quarter Sales of $9.8 Billion, Up 6%, Adjusted Sales 1 of $10.1 Billion, Up 10%, Up 11% Organic 1

of $10.1 Billion, Up 10%, Up 11% Organic Fourth Quarter GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.49 and Adjusted EPS 1 of $2.59

of $2.59 Fourth Quarter Orders Up 23% Organically, Driving Backlog to Over $37 Billion

Expect 2026 Adjusted EPS 2,3 of $10.35 - $10.65, Up 6% - 9%

of $10.35 - $10.65, Up 6% - 9% Honeywell Aerospace Spin-Off Now Expected in Third Quarter 2026; Leadership Team Announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and issued its outlook for 2026. The company also provided an update on anticipated timing for the spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace into an independent publicly traded company, now expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, ahead of the company's prior expectations.

Fourth-quarter sales growth was driven primarily by strong demand in the Aerospace and Building Automation segments. Orders grew 23% organically, led by double-digit growth in Aerospace Technologies and Energy and Sustainability Solutions (ESS), which drove a 4% sequential increase in backlog to over $37 billion.

Operating income decreased 35% and operating margin contracted 640 basis points to 10.2% primarily due to a one-time impairment charge related to the classification of the Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions (WWS) businesses as assets held for sale, and a one-time charge within the Aerospace Technologies segment related to the previously disclosed Flexjet-related litigation matters in the fourth quarter of 2025. Excluding these charges and other items, adjusted segment profit1 increased 23%, or 2% excluding the impact of the Bombardier agreement ("BBD") signed in the fourth quarter of 20244, to $2.3 billion led by growth in Aerospace Technologies and Building Automation, driving adjusted segment margin1 expansion of 240 basis points (or margin contraction of 70 basis points ex. BBD4) to 22.8%.

EPS for the fourth quarter of $0.49 was down 72% primarily driven by the aforementioned one-time charges. Excluding these charges and other items, adjusted EPS1 of $2.59 was up 17%, or down 3% ex. BBD4, driven by higher adjusted segment profit and a lower share count, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. Finally, operating cash flow was $1.2 billion, down 38%, and free cash flow1,5 was $2.5 billion, up 48%, or up 13% ex. BBD4.

For the full year, reported sales increased 8% and adjusted sales increased 9%, with organic sales1 up 7% (or 6% organically ex. BBD4), exceeding the high end of original full year guidance by 2 points. Operating income decreased 6% and operating margin contracted 250 basis points, while adjusted segment profit1 grew 11% (or 6% ex. BBD4) with adjusted segment margin1 expansion of 40 basis points (or contraction of 40 basis points ex. BBD4) to 22.5%. Full-year EPS was $7.57, flat year over year, and full-year adjusted EPS1 was $9.78, up 12% year over year (or 7% ex. BBD4). Operating cash flow was $6.1 billion, up 19%, and free cash flow1,5 was $5.1 billion, up 20% (or up 7% ex. BBD4).

Management Commentary

"We concluded 2025 with strong results that exceeded the high end of our guidance for adjusted sales and adjusted EPS. Orders grew 23% stemming from robust demand in the Aerospace Technologies and Energy and Sustainability Solutions segments, including from our LNG acquisition that closed last year. As a result, we exited 2025 with a record backlog of over $37 billion which positions us well for 2026," said Vimal Kapur, chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

Kapur added, "During the quarter, we also made considerable progress on our portfolio optimization, with the spin off of Solstice Advanced Materials complete. Building on this momentum, we now expect the separation of our automation and aerospace businesses to be completed in the third quarter of 2026. In preparation, this quarter we established our go-forward segment structure for Honeywell, built on complementary business models that will drive cross-portfolio synergies and accelerate profitable growth over the long term, and announced the leadership team for Honeywell Aerospace. These actions all marked critical steps in our simplification journey. With strong management teams and clear strategies in place for both automation and aerospace, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our 2026 commitments," concluded Kapur.

Table 1: Summary of Honeywell Financial Results

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





4Q 2025

4Q 2024

Change Sales

$9,758

$9,169

6 % Organic1 Growth









11 % Adjusted Sales1

$10,070

$9,169

10 % Operating Income

$996

$1,521

(35) % Operating Income Margin

10.2 %

16.6 %

-640 bps Segment Profit1

$1,919

$1,867

3 % Segment Margin1

19.7 %

20.4 %

-70 bps Adjusted Segment Profit1

$2,292

$1,867

23 % Adjusted Segment Margin1

22.8 %

20.4 %

240 bps Earnings Per Share - Continuing Operations

$0.49

$1.74

(72) % Adjusted Earnings Per Share1

$2.59

$2.22

17 % Cash Flow from Operations - Continuing Operations

$1,241

$1,998

(38) % Free Cash Flow1,5

$2,512

$1,697

48 %





FY 2025

FY 2024

Change Sales

$37,442

$34,717

8 % Organic1 Growth









7 % Adjusted Sales1

$37,754

$34,717

9 % Operating Income

$6,044

$6,449

(6) % Operating Income Margin

16.1 %

18.6 %

-250 bps Segment Profit1

$8,127

$7,667

6 % Segment Margin1

21.7 %

22.1 %

-40 bps Adjusted Segment Profit1

$8,500

$7,667

11 % Adjusted Segment Margin1

22.5 %

22.1 %

40 bps Earnings Per Share - Continuing Operations

$7.57

$7.58

— % Adjusted Earnings Per Share1

$9.78

$8.73

12 % Cash Flow from Operations - Continuing Operations

$6,075

$5,112

19 % Free Cash Flow1,5

$5,102

$4,241

20 %

Aerospace Technologies sales for the fourth quarter grew 21% organically1 year over year, or 11% excluding the impact of the prior year's Bombardier agreement4, led by ongoing strength in commercial aftermarket and defense and space. Commercial aftermarket sales1 increased 13% organically with double-digit growth in both business jet and air transport end markets. Defense and space sales rose 10% driven by sustained elevated global demand. Commercial original equipment growth accelerated from the prior quarter, supported by higher output from an improving supply chain. Orders and backlog both increased at a strong double-digit rate compared to the previous year. Adjusted segment margin1 expanded 620 basis points to 26.5% as a result of the impact of the prior year's Bombardier agreement4. Excluding this prior year impact, adjusted segment margin1 declined 60 basis points as commercial excellence and volume leverage were more than offset by cost inflation.

Industrial Automation sales for the fourth quarter grew 1% year over year on an organic basis1 and 4% sequentially. Growth was driven by WWS, up 5% on steady conversion of our robust pipeline, continued strength in sensing, up 3% on strong tailwinds in industrial and aerospace and defense end markets, and a return to growth of 1% in PSS, which also delivered double-digit orders growth. Process solutions sales were flat on an organic basis, as strength in aftermarket services was offset by declines in measurement and controls products. Segment margin contracted 120 basis points year over year to 18.4% driven by cost inflation, partially offset by commercial excellence and benefit from the personal protective equipment (PPE) sale. Beginning in 2026, the core Process Solutions business will be reported as part of Process Automation and Technology (PA&T).

Building Automation sales for the fourth quarter increased 8% organically1 year over year. Building solutions grew 9%, led by double-digit growth in services and building products grew 8%, highlighted by continued strength in North America and the Middle East. Orders increased both year over year and sequentially, driven by demand across both building solutions and building products. Segment margin expanded 20 basis points from the prior year to 27.0%, supported by commercial excellence and volume leverage partially offset by inflation.

Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales for the fourth quarter decreased 7% organically1 year over year, driven by demand softness in petrochemical catalysts. Orders growth continued in UOP, led by strong demand in LNG and robust double-digit growth in refining and petrochemicals projects. Segment margin contracted 300 basis points to 23.7% driven by unfavorable mix from lower catalyst volumes and cost inflation. The advanced materials (AM) business is excluded from the ESS reportable business segment in the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results following the spin-off of Solstice Advanced Materials and subsequent classification of AM as discontinued operations. Beginning in 2026, the businesses in ESS will be reported as part of Process Automation and Technology (PA&T).

Table 2: Summary of Segment Financial Results

(Dollars in millions)

AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGIES

FY 2025

FY 2024

Change Sales

17,510

15,458

13 % Organic1 Growth









12 % Segment Profit

4,284

3,988

7 % Segment Margin

24.5 %

25.8 %

-130 bps Adjusted Segment Profit1

4,657

3,988

17 % Adjusted Segment Margin1

26.1 %

25.8 %

30 bps



4Q 2025

4Q 2024



Sales

4,520

3,986

13 % Organic1 Growth









21 % Segment Profit

909

811

12 % Segment Margin

20.1 %

20.3 %

-20 bps Adjusted Segment Profit1

1,282

811

58 % Adjusted Segment Margin1

26.5 %

20.3 %

620 bps INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

FY 2025

FY 2024

Change Sales

9,401

10,051

(6) % Organic1 Growth









— % Segment Profit

1,743

1,962

(11) % Segment Margin

18.5 %

19.5 %

-100 bps



4Q 2025

4Q 2024



Sales

2,369

2,566

(8) % Organic1 Growth









1 % Segment Profit

435

503

(14) % Segment Margin

18.4 %

19.6 %

-120 bps BUILDING AUTOMATION

FY 2025

FY 2024

Change Sales

7,367

6,540

13 % Organic1 Growth









8 % Segment Profit

1,953

1,681

16 % Segment Margin

26.5 %

25.7 %

80 bps



4Q 2025

4Q 2024



Sales

1,971

1,798

10 % Organic1 Growth









8 % Segment Profit

532

482

10 % Segment Margin

27.0 %

26.8 %

20 bps ENERGY AND SUSTAINABILITY SOLUTIONS

FY 2025

FY 2024

Change Sales

3,134

2,644

19 % Organic1 Growth









(1) % Segment Profit

692

615

13 % Segment Margin

22.1 %

23.3 %

-120 bps



4Q 2025

4Q 2024



Sales

892

814

10 % Organic1 Growth









(7) % Segment Profit

211

217

(3) % Segment Margin

23.7 %

26.7 %

-300 bps

2026 Outlook

Honeywell also announced its outlook for 2026. The company expects sales of $38.8 billion to $39.8 billion with organic1 sales growth in the range of 3% to 6%. Segment margin2 is expected to be 22.7% to 23.1%, with segment margin2,6 expansion of 20 to 60 basis points. Adjusted earnings per share3 is expected to be $10.35 to $10.65, up 6% to 9%. The company expects operating cash flow of $4.7 billion to $5.0 billion. Free cash flow1,5 is expected to be $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion, representing growth of 4% to 10% for the full year. A summary of the company's 2026 guidance can be found below. The company's outlook includes full-year expected results for Aerospace, PSS, and WWS, and does not incorporate the pending acquisition of Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies business.

Table 3: Full-Year 2026 Guidance2

Sales

$38.8B - $39.8B Organic1 Growth

3% - 6% Segment Margin

22.7% - 23.1% Expansion6

Up 20 - 60 bps Adjusted Earnings Per Share3

$10.35 - $10.65 Adjusted Earnings Growth3

6% - 9% Operating Cash Flow

$4.7B - $5.0B Free Cash Flow1,5

$5.3B - $5.6B Free Cash Flow1,5 Growth

4% - 10%







1

See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures. 2

Segment margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment margin or adjusted EPS. We therefore, do not present a guidance range, or a reconciliation to, the nearest GAAP financial measures of operating margin or EPS. 3

Adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS V% guidance excludes items identified in the non-GAAP reconciliation of adjusted EPS at the end of this release, and any potential future one-time items that we cannot reliably predict or estimate such as pension mark-to-market. 4

4Q24 financial results include impact of the BBD announced on December 2, 2024, resulting in a reduction to Sales of $0.4B, Net Income of $0.3B, and Cash Flow of $0.5B. 5

With respect to historical periods, free cash flow adjusts for capital expenditures, spin-off and separation-related cost payments, Resideo indemnification and reimbursement agreement termination payment, cash payment for settlement of the divestiture of asbestos liabilities, and cash payment for settlement of Flexjet-related litigation matters. With respect to the company's outlook for 2026, free cash flow adjusts for capital expenditures, spin-off and separation-related cost payments, and cash payment for settlement of Flexjet-related litigation matters. 6

Segment margin expansion as compared to Adjusted segment margin in 2025.

Portfolio Transformation

In the fourth quarter, Honeywell took steps to further optimize its portfolio and operations ahead of the planned separation of its automation and aerospace businesses now expected in the third quarter of 2026. On October 30, 2025, the company completed the spin-off of Solstice Advanced Materials, now trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker 'SOLS' and, as a result, began reporting its AM business unit as discontinued operations. In November, the company announced the appointment of Jim Currier as President and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace and Craig Arnold as Chairman of the Honeywell Aerospace Board of Directors upon separation. In January 2026, the company announced Josh Jepsen as CFO of Honeywell Aerospace and made numerous other leadership appointments. In addition, following the strategic alternatives review completed in the fourth quarter, PSS and WWS businesses have been classified as held for sale. The intended sale allows Honeywell to focus on its core areas of automation expertise which are exposed to long-term secular growth drivers that further position the company as a global automation leader.

Settlement of Flexjet-Related Litigation Matters

On January 21, 2026, Honeywell and Flexjet announced that they have reached a comprehensive agreement to resolve their pending litigation and look forward to rebuilding the parties' commercial partnership. The agreement will resolve in full all pending claims among and between the parties, as well as related litigation involving StandardAero and Duncan Aviation. Simultaneously, and as a partial consideration for the resolution of the litigation, Honeywell and Flexjet have agreed to extend their aircraft engine maintenance through 2035. Honeywell and Flexjet look forward to working collaboratively going forward.

Conference Call Details

Honeywell will discuss its fourth-quarter results and full-year 2026 guidance during an investor conference call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time today. A live webcast of the investor call as well as related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website ( www.honeywell.com/investor ). A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor , as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows:

Segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis;

Segment profit margin, on an overall Honeywell basis;

Adjusted segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis;

Adjusted segment profit margin, on an overall Honeywell basis;

Aerospace Technologies adjusted segment profit;

Aerospace Technologies adjusted segment profit margin;

Organic sales growth;

Adjusted net sales;

Free cash flow; and

Adjusted earnings per share.

Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. As indicated herein, certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are not reconciled because management cannot reliably predict or estimate certain items for the reasons specified herein with respect to each non-GAAP financial measure.

Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Product sales $ 6,351

$ 6,138

$ 24,515

$ 22,841 Service sales 3,407

3,031

12,927

11,876 Net sales 9,758

9,169

37,442

34,717 Costs, expenses and other













Cost of products sold1 4,360

4,252

16,153

15,017 Cost of services sold1 1,928

1,552

7,460

6,343 Total Cost of products and services sold 6,288

5,804

23,613

21,360 Research and development expenses 465

405

1,812

1,454 Selling, general and administrative expenses1 1,501

1,345

5,450

5,235 Impairment of goodwill 288

—

288

— Impairment of assets held for sale 220

94

235

219 Other (income) expense —

(104)

(1,247)

(843) Interest and other financial charges 376

289

1,344

1,048 Total costs, expenses and other 9,138

7,833

31,495

28,473 Income from continuing operations before taxes 620

1,336

5,947

6,244 Tax expense 316

193

1,069

1,249 Net income from continuing operations 304

1,143

4,878

4,995 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (17)

147

304

745 Net Income 287

1,290

5,182

5,740 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (8)

5

43

35 Net income attributable to Honeywell $ 295

$ 1,285

$ 5,139

$ 5,705 Earnings per share of common stock from continuing operations - basic $ 0.49

$ 1.76

$ 7.62

$ 7.63 (Loss) earnings per share of common stock from discontinued operations - basic $ (0.03)

$ 0.22

$ 0.42

$ 1.13 Earnings per share of common stock - basic $ 0.46

$ 1.98

$ 8.04

$ 8.76 Earnings per share of common stock from continuing operations - assuming dilution $ 0.49

$ 1.74

$ 7.57

$ 7.58 (Loss) earnings per share of common stock from discontinued operations - assuming dilution $ (0.03)

$ 0.22

$ 0.42

$ 1.13 Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution $ 0.46

$ 1.96

$ 7.99

$ 8.71 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 635.2

650.6

639.0

650.9 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - assuming dilution 638.6

654.8

642.8

655.3







1

Cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses include amounts for repositioning and other charges, the service cost component of pension and other postretirement (income) expense, and stock compensation expense.

Honeywell International Inc.

Segment Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Net Sales 2025

2024

2025

2024 Aerospace Technologies $ 4,520

$ 3,986

$ 17,510

$ 15,458 Industrial Automation 2,369

2,566

9,401

10,051 Building Automation 1,971

1,798

7,367

6,540 Energy and Sustainability Solutions 892

814

3,134

2,644 Corporate and all other 6

5

30

24 Total Net sales $ 9,758

$ 9,169

$ 37,422

$ 34,717

Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income Before Taxes



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Segment Profit 2025

2024

2025

2024 Aerospace Technologies $ 909

$ 811

$ 4,284

$ 3,988 Industrial Automation 435

503

1,743

1,962 Building Automation 532

482

1,953

1,681 Energy and Sustainability Solutions 211

217

692

615 Corporate and All Other (168)

(146)

(545)

(579) Total Segment profit 1,919

1,867

8,127

7,667 Interest and other financial charges (376)

(289)

(1,344)

(1,048) Interest income1 111

102

369

430 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles2 (163)

(139)

(570)

(411) Impairment of goodwill (288)

—

(288)

— Impairment of assets held for sale (220)

(94)

(235)

(219) Stock compensation expense3 (50)

(39)

(196)

(189) Pension ongoing income4 156

163

544

591 Pension mark-to-market expense4 (149)

(126)

(163)

(126) Other postretirement income4 4

(2)

15

11 Repositioning and other charges5,6 (119)

(53)

167

(239) Other income (expense)7 (205)

(54)

(479)

(223) Income before taxes $ 620

$ 1,336

$ 5,947

$ 6,244







1

Amounts included in Other (income) expense. 2

Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold. 3

Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. 4

Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold (service cost component), Selling, general and administrative expenses (service cost component), Research and development expenses (service cost component) and Other (income) expense (non-service cost component). 5

Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses, and Other income (expense). 6

Includes repositioning, asbestos, and environmental expenses. 7

Amounts include the other components of Other income/expense not included within other categories in this reconciliation. Equity income (loss) of affiliated companies is included in segment profit.

Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,487

$ 9,906 Short-term investments 443

386 Accounts receivable—net 7,621

7,247 Inventories 6,162

5,884 Assets held for sale 2,932

1,365 Other current assets 1,182

1,259 Current assets of discontinued operations —

1,861 Total current assets 30,827

27,908 Investments and long-term receivables 1,404

1,230 Property, plant and equipment—net 4,629

4,457 Goodwill 21,079

21,019 Other intangible assets—net 6,736

6,621 Deferred income taxes 193

235 Other assets 9,247

10,556 Assets of discontinued operations —

3,170 Total assets 74,115

75,196 LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 6,315

$ 6,109 Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 5,893

4,273 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,546

1,325 Accrued liabilities 8,462

8,055 Current liabilities of discontinued operations —

1,086 Liabilities held for sale 1,200

408 Total current liabilities 23,416

21,256 Long-term debt 27,141

25,440 Deferred income taxes 1,599

1,581 Postretirement benefit obligations other than pensions 111

112 Asbestos related liabilities —

1,325 Other liabilities 6,408

5,581 Liabilities of discontinued operations —

740 Redeemable noncontrolling interest —

7 Shareowners' equity 15,440

19,154 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareowners' equity $ 74,115

$ 75,196

Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 287

$ 1,290

$ 5,182

$ 5,740 Less: Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (17)

147

304

745 Net income from continuing operations 304

1,143

4,878

4,995 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities













Depreciation 134

126

546

493 Amortization 233

205

842

659 Loss (gain) on sale of non-strategic businesses and assets (11)

1

18

1 Impairment of goodwill 288

—

288

— Impairment of assets held for sale 220

94

235

219 Repositioning and other (gains) charges 116

50

(167)

239 Net payments for repositioning and other charges (99)

(141)

(378)

(470) Resideo indemnification and reimbursement agreement termination payment —

—

1,590

— Asbestos liabilities divestiture payment (1,428)

—

(1,428)

— Pension and other postretirement income (7)

(34)

(396)

(477) Pension and other postretirement benefit payments (7)

(7)

(20)

(32) Stock compensation expense 50

40

196

189 Deferred income taxes 25

(183)

79

(229) Other 565

30

144

(191) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures













Accounts receivable 167

78

(825)

(129) Inventories (182)

(52)

(636)

(286) Other current assets (116)

29

(233)

(111) Accounts payable 402

192

724

78 Accrued liabilities 775

208

1,325

233 Income Taxes (188)

219

(707)

(69) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 1,241

1,998

6,075

5,112 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities - discontinued operations (37)

283

333

985 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,204

2,281

6,408

6,097 Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (306)

(301)

(986)

(871) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 31

—

31

— Increase in investments (438)

(379)

(1,503)

(1,077) Decrease in investments 421

306

1,469

870 (Payments) receipts from settlements of derivative contracts 4

344

(399)

94 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (11)

(1,833)

(2,211)

(8,880) Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of fees paid —

—

1,157

— Net cash used for investing activities - continuing operations (299)

(1,863)

(2,442)

(9,864) Net cash used for investing activities - discontinued operations (44)

(92)

(269)

(293) Net cash used for investing activities (343)

(1,955)

(2,711)

(10,157) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 5,126

4,322

24,297

13,838 Payments of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (6,104)

(3,101)

(22,815)

(11,578) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 97

188

237

537 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

1

4,035

10,408 Payments of long-term debt (1,354)

(431)

(2,909)

(1,812) Repurchases of common stock (100)

(455)

(3,804)

(1,655) Cash dividends paid (762)

(741)

(2,976)

(2,902) Pre-separation funding 1,962

—

1,962

— Spin-off cash (449)

—

(449)

— Other 271

(2)

469

3 Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (1,313)

(219)

(1,953)

6,839 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9

(184)

176

(137) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (443)

(77)

1,920

2,642 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,930

10,644

10,567

7,925 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 12,487

$ 10,567

$ 12,487

$ 10,567

Appendix

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to which this reconciliation is attached to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Investors are urged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Honeywell's business.

As indicated herein, certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are not reconciled because management cannot reliably predict or estimate certain items for the reasons specified herein with respect to each non-GAAP financial measure.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Organic Sales Percent Change

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Honeywell





Reported sales percent change 6 %

8 % Less: Impact of divestitures to the prior period (3) %

(2) % Reported sales percent change, adjusted for impact of divestitures 9 %

10 % Less: Foreign currency translation 1 %

— % Less: Acquisitions 1 %

4 % Less: Other1 (4) %

(1) % Organic sales percent change 11 %

7 %







Aerospace Technologies





Reported sales percent change 13 %

13 % Less: Impact of divestitures to the prior period — %

— % Reported sales percent change, adjusted for impact of divestitures 13 %

13 % Less: Foreign currency translation — %

— % Less: Acquisitions — %

3 % Less: Other1 (8) %

(2) % Organic sales percent change 21 %

12 %







Industrial Automation





Reported sales percent change (8) %

(6) % Less: Impact of divestitures to the prior period (11) %

(6) % Reported sales percent change, adjusted for impact of divestitures 3 %

— % Less: Foreign currency translation 2 %

— % Less: Acquisitions — %

— % Less: Other — %

— % Organic sales percent change 1 %

— %







Building Automation





Reported sales percent change 10 %

13 % Less: Impact of divestitures to the prior period — %

— % Reported sales percent change, adjusted for impact of divestitures 10 %

13 % Less: Foreign currency translation 2 %

— % Less: Acquisitions — %

5 % Less: Other — %

— % Organic sales percent change 8 %

8 %







Energy and Sustainability Solutions





Reported sales percent change 10 %

19 % Less: Impact of divestitures to the prior period — %

— % Reported sales percent change, adjusted for impact of divestitures 10 %

19 % Less: Foreign currency translation — %

— % Less: Acquisitions 17 %

20 % Less: Other — %

— % Organic sales percent change (7) %

(1) %







1

Includes Flexjet-related litigation matters of $312 million, which are considered to be unusual and not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance.

We define organic sales percentage as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, adjusted for the impact of divestitures to the prior period, and excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation, acquisitions for the first 12 months following the transaction date, and certain other items that are unusual or non-recurring in nature. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Honeywell





Net sales $ 9,758

$ 37,442 Flexjet-related litigation matters1 312

312 Adjusted net sales $ 10,070

$ 37,754







Aerospace Technologies





Net sales $ 4,520

$ 17,510 Flexjet-related litigation matters1 312

312 Adjusted net sales $ 4,832

$ 17,822







Commercial Aviation Aftermarket





Net sales $ 1,877

$ 7,777 Flexjet-related litigation matters1 312

312 Adjusted net sales $ 2,189

$ 8,089







1

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, reflects a $312 million impact to sales due to contra revenue accounting as a result of the settlement of the Flexjet-related litigation matters.

We define adjusted net sales as net sales less the sales impact of the Flexjet-related litigation matters. Management considers the nature and significance of these litigation matters to be unusual and not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Segment Profit and Adjusted Segment Profit, Calculation of Operating Income, Segment Profit, and Adjusted Segment Profit Margins

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating income $ 996

$ 1,521

$ 6,044

$ 6,449 Stock compensation expense1 50

39

196

189 Repositioning, Other2,3 133

58

675

265 Pension and other postretirement service costs3 25

16

73

61 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles4 163

139

570

411 Acquisition-related costs5 —

—

2

25 Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment1 44

—

44

48 Impairment of goodwill 288

—

288

— Impairment of assets held for sale 220

94

235

219 Segment profit $ 1,919

$ 1,867

$ 8,127

$ 7,667 Flexjet-related litigation matters6 373

—

373

— Adjusted segment profit $ 2,292

$ 1,867

$ 8,500

$ 7,667















Operating income $ 996

$ 1,521

$ 6,044

$ 6,449 ÷ Net sales $ 9,758

$ 9,169

$ 37,442

$ 34,717 Operating income margin % 10.2 %

16.6 %

16.1 %

18.6 % Segment profit $ 1,919

$ 1,867

$ 8,127

$ 7,667 ÷ Net sales $ 9,758

$ 9,169

$ 37,442

$ 34,717 Segment profit margin % 19.7 %

20.4 %

21.7 %

22.1 % Adjusted segment profit $ 2,292

$ 1,867

$ 8,500

$ 7,667 ÷ Adjusted net sales 10,070

9,169

37,754

34,717 Adjusted segment profit margin % 22.8 %

20.4 %

22.5 %

22.1 %







1

Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. 2

Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses, equity income adjustment, and other charges. 3

Included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses. 4

Included in Cost of products and services sold. 5

Included in Other (income) expense. Includes acquisition-related fair value adjustments to inventory and third-party transaction and integration costs. 6

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, reflects a $373 million impact to segment profit as a result of the settlement of the Flexjet-related litigation matters.

We define operating income as net sales less total cost of products and services sold, research and development expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, impairment of goodwill, and impairment of assets held for sale. We define segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, certain acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and impairments, and repositioning and other charges. We define adjusted segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, as segment profit excluding the segment profit impact of the Flexjet-related litigation matters. We define segment profit margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, as segment profit divided by net sales. We define adjusted segment profit margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, as adjusted segment profit divided by adjusted net sales. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of operating income to segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, has not been provided for all forward-looking measures of segment profit and segment profit margin included herein. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment profit, particularly pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a significant impact on our reported financial results. To the extent quantitative information becomes available without unreasonable effort in the future, and closer to the period to which the forward-looking measures pertain, a reconciliation of operating income to segment profit will be included within future filings.

Acquisition amortization and acquisition- and divestiture-related costs are significantly impacted by the timing, size, and number of acquisitions or divestitures we complete and are not on a predictable cycle and we make no comment as to when or whether any future acquisitions or divestitures may occur. We believe excluding these costs provides investors with a more meaningful comparison of operating performance over time and with both acquisitive and other peer companies.

Honeywell International Inc.

Calculations of Aerospace Technologies Adjusted Segment Profit and Adjusted Segment Profit Margin

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Aerospace Technologies 2025

2024

2025

2024 Segment profit $ 909

$ 811

$ 4,284

$ 3,988 ÷ Net sales $ 4,520

$ 3,986

$ 17,510

$ 15,458 Segment profit margin % 20.1 %

20.3 %

24.5 %

25.8 %















Segment profit $ 909

$ 811

$ 4,284

$ 3,988 Add: Flexjet-related litigation matters1 373

—

373

— Adjusted segment profit $ 1,282

$ 811

$ 4,657

$ 3,988















Net sales $ 4,520

$ 3,986

$ 17,510

$ 15,458 Add: Flexjet-related litigation matters1 312

—

312

— Adjusted net sales $ 4,832

$ 3,986

$ 17,822

$ 15,458















Adjusted segment profit margin % 26.5 %

20.3 %

26.1 %

25.8 %







1

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, reflects a $312 million impact to sales due to contra revenue accounting and a $373 million impact to segment profit as a result of the settlement of the Flexjet-related litigation matters.

We define adjusted segment profit as segment profit excluding the segment profit impact associated with the Flexjet-related litigation matters. We define adjusted net sales as sales from continuing operations less the sales impact of the Flexjet-related litigation matters. We define adjusted segment profit margin as adjusted segment profit divided by adjusted net sales. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2026E Earnings per share of common stock from continuing operations- diluted1 $ 0.49

$ 1.74

$ 7.57

$ 7.58

$9.59 - $9.89 Pension mark-to-market expense2 0.18

0.15

0.19

0.14

No Forecast Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles3 0.19

0.16

0.67

0.49

0.74 Acquisition-related costs4 0.02

0.03

0.05

0.10

0.02 Divestiture-related costs5 0.37

—

0.72

—

No Forecast Russian-related charges6 —

—

—

0.03

— Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment7 0.07

—

0.07

0.06

— Impairment of goodwill8 0.45

—

0.45

—

— Impairment of assets held for sale9 0.35

0.14

0.37

0.33

— Loss on sale of business10 —

—

0.04

—

— Gain related to Resideo indemnification and reimbursement agreement termination11 —

—

(1.25)

—

— Adjustment to estimated future environmental liabilities12 —

—

0.25

—

— Loss on settlement of divestiture of asbestos liabilities13 —

—

0.17

—

— Flexjet-related litigation matters14 0.47

—

0.48

—

— Adjusted earnings per share of common stock from continuing operations - diluted $ 2.59

$ 2.22

$ 9.78

$ 8.73

$10.35 - 10.65







1

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 638.6 million and 654.8 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 642.8 million and 655.3 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2026, expected earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 638 million. 2

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, pension mark-to-market expense was $113 million and $95 million, net of tax benefit of $36 million and $31 million, respectively. .For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, pension mark-to-market expense was $123 million and $95 million, net of tax benefit of $40 million and $31 million, respectively. 3

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, acquisition-related intangibles amortization includes $124 million and $107 million, net of tax benefit of $39 million and $32 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, acquisition-related intangibles amortization includes $432 million and $321 million, net of tax benefit of $138 million and $90 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2026, expected acquisition-related intangibles amortization includes approximately $470 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $110 million. 4

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, the adjustment for acquisition-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction and integration costs, is $13 million and $21 million, net of tax benefit of $4 million and $5 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, the adjustment for acquisition-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related fair value adjustments to inventory, is $35 million and $66 million, net of tax benefit of $10 million and $17 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2026, the expected adjustment for acquisition-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction and integration costs, is approximately $10 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $5 million. 5

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the adjustment for divestiture-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction costs, is $237 million and $460 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $11 million and $61 million, respectively. 6

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the adjustment is a $17 million expense, without tax benefit, due to the settlement of a contractual dispute with a Russian entity associated with the Company's suspension and wind down activities in Russia. 7

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the impairment charge of indefinite-lived intangible assets associated with the Industrial Automation reportable segment was $44 million, without tax benefit. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the impairment charge of indefinite-lived intangible assets associated with the personal protective equipment business was $37 million, net of tax benefit of $11 million. 8

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the impairment charge of goodwill associated with the Industrial Automation reportable segment was $288 million, without tax benefit. 9

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the impairment charge of assets held for sale was $220 million and $94 million, respectively, without tax benefit. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the impairment charge of assets held for sale was $235 million and $219 million, respectively, without tax benefit. 10

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the loss on sale of the personal protective equipment business is $28 million, net of tax benefit of $2 million. 11

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the adjustment for the gain related to the Resideo indemnification and reimbursement agreement termination was $802 million, without tax expense. 12

In the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company enhanced its process for estimating environmental liabilities at sites undergoing active remediation, which led to earlier recognition of the estimated probable liabilities and an increase to estimated environmental liabilities. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the adjustment to increase environmental liabilities was $161 million, net of tax benefit of $50 million. 13

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the adjustment for loss on settlement of divestiture of asbestos liabilities was $112 million, net of tax benefit of $36 million. 14

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the adjustment for the Flexjet-related litigation matters was $302 million, net of tax benefit of $71 million. Management considers the nature and significance of these litigation matters to be unusual and not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance.



Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding

We define adjusted earnings per share as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted to exclude various charges as listed above. We believe adjusted earnings per share is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. For forward-looking information, management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. The divestiture-related costs are subject to detailed development and execution of separation restructuring plans for the announced separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies. We therefore do not include an estimate for the pension mark-to-market expense. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments, and other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to change.

Acquisition amortization and acquisition- and divestiture-related costs are significantly impacted by the timing, size, and number of acquisitions or divestitures we complete and are not on a predictable cycle and we make no comment as to when or whether any future acquisitions or divestitures may occur. We believe excluding these costs provides investors with a more meaningful comparison of operating performance over time and with both acquisitive and other peer companies.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 1,241

$ 1,998

$ 6,075

$ 5,112 Capital expenditures (306)

(301)

(986)

(871) Spin-off and separation-related cost payments 90

—

116

— Resideo indemnification and reimbursement agreement termination payment —

—

(1,590)

— Settlement of divestiture of asbestos liabilities 1,428

—

1,428

— Settlement of Flexjet-related litigation matters 59

—

59

— Free cash flow $ 2,512

$ 1,697

$ 5,102

$ 4,241

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less cash for capital expenditures and excluding spin-off and separation-related cost payments, the Resideo indemnification and reimbursement agreement termination payment, cash payment for settlement of divestiture of asbestos liabilities, and the cash payment for settlement of Flexjet-related litigation matters.

We believe that free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock, or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This measure can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Expected Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Expected Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2026(E) ($B) Cash provided by operating activities ~$4.7 - $5.0 Capital expenditures ~(1.3) Spin-off and separation-related cost payments ~1.5 Settlement of Flexjet-related litigation matters ~0.4 Free cash flow ~$5.3 - $5.6

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less cash for capital expenditures and excluding spin-off and separation-related cost payments, the Resideo indemnification and reimbursement agreement termination payment, the cash payment for settlement of divestiture of asbestos liabilities, and the cash payment for settlement of Flexjet-related litigation matters.

We believe that free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock, or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This measure can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

