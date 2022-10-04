HONEYWELL SELECTED BY MANGATA NETWORKS TO PROVIDE CONTROL SYSTEMS FOR NEW SATELLITE CONSTELLATIONS

Honeywell system enables seamless connectivity for users of Mangata's 5G network

PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that Mangata Networks, a satellite telecommunications company, selected Honeywell's space integrated attitude control system (IACS) in support of its new constellations comprising 32 satellites. Mangata's new highly elliptical orbit (HEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations provide communications and weather monitoring in areas that typically lack in quality internet connectivity.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Honeywell as it will design, develop and deliver the avionics for Mangata's constellation satellites," said Andreas Doulaveris, vice president, space systems at Mangata Networks. "Honeywell is first-in-class, and we are looking forward to continuing our relationship as together we bring Mangata Networks' vision to fruition."

The precision and reliability of Honeywell's space IACS platform enable seamless and continuous connectivity for users of Mangata's network of telecommunications satellites. Together with other core elements of Mangata's network architecture, the goal is to make possible secure and high-speed connectivity for businesses and individuals in remote areas without adequate access to the internet.

"The traditional geostationary equatorial orbit (GEO) constellations already provide broadband and other connectivity solutions for consumers and commercial applications, but the existing technology has become too slow by today's standards," said Ricky Freeman, president, defense, and space at Honeywell Aerospace. "As a result, global telecommunications companies are modernizing their networks and have started to look to HEO and MEO to provide higher data rates while lowering latency. Honeywell has extensive experience and a strong pedigree in navigation, data handling and momentum control products. Each of these is well suited to support these HEO and MEO satellite constellations, and our IACS platform will provide Mangata Networks with the precision and reliability it needs to operate its network of telecommunications satellites."

IACS is a comprehensive control and steering solution for satellites that ensures the proper altitude and position of space vehicles, which is essential for effective signal communication and solar power generation to keep the satellites operating efficiently.

About Mangata Networks

Mangata Networks was founded in February 2020 and was initially financed by Meta Venture Partners. It closed a $33 million Series A funding round in December 2021, led by Playground Global. It is a global organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona with operations in the U.S., U.K., Singapore and South Korea.

Using a proprietary network of satellites and terrestrial systems, Mangata is connecting people, machines and devices across the world. The company's mission is to build a bridge between connectivity and access, weaving in endless possibilities for businesses and communities to share, learn from each other and prosper. The name "Mangata" is a Swedish word referring to the path of light that the moon draws on water.

Learn more by reaching out to mor[email protected], and visit us at https://www.mangatanetworks.com/.

