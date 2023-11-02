HONEYWELL SELECTS TRIUMPH TO PROVIDE THE ELECTRONIC FUEL CONTROL UNIT FOR NEXT GENERATION AUXILIARY POWER UNIT

Triumph Group

02 Nov, 2023, 16:15 ET

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI today announced that its Systems, Electronics and Controls business has been selected by Honeywell Aerospace to provide the next-generation, engine-mounted Electronic Control Unit (ECU) for future Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) models for both commercial and non-commercial aircraft. Utilizing proprietary technology, TRIUMPH's team of experienced control engineers are designing and manufacturing an ECU for Honeywell's next generation APU with cutting-edge processors which meet the latest cybersecurity requirements.

"Partnering with Honeywell on this APU Controller allows us to provide an innovative solution that addresses future performance requirements and threat environments for both legacy and next generation platforms," said Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls.  "We are excited to further our relationship with Honeywell and provide an industry-leading processor design for their in-service and future APUs."

TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aviation and defense components, accessories, subassemblies, systems, and aircraft thermal management systems.  We partner with original equipment manufacturers and operators of commercial, regional, and military aircraft worldwide to provide the products and services that solve the hardest of problems. 

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

