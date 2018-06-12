Honeywell Sends 224 Teachers To Space Camp To Accelerate The Next Level Of STEM Teaching

Honeywell Hometown Solutions, the company's corporate citizenship initiative, and USSRC created the program in 2004 to inspire middle school science and math teachers to not only continue their own education, but to promote STEM in their classrooms. Since its creation, more than 3,000 teachers have attended the HESA program and have cumulatively gone on to impact more than 5 million students around the world.

"We're thrilled to continue our long partnership with Honeywell to bring teachers to learn and grow at our facility in Alabama," said Dr. Deborah Barnhart, CEO and executive director, USSRC. "The opportunity to help these teachers ignite their students' passion in space, science and technology is one we at USSRC look forward to each year."

While at Space Camp, teachers attend 45 hours of immersive classroom and laboratory instruction focused on science, space exploration, and leadership skills development. In addition to learning new instructional exercises, including coding challenges, the teachers will build a network of peers from around the world to continue collaborating and developing their STEM education goals.

"Teachers dedicate their lives to educating students and preparing them for a world they will one day lead," said Mike Bennett, President, Honeywell Hometown Solutions. "Today, STEM education is no longer about reading from textbooks or memorizing facts and formulas. STEM is about doing. We're proud to invest in teachers, help them improve their teaching techniques and their curriculum, and ultimately motivate their students to reach their fullest potential."

"It's inspiring to watch my students get excited about the STEM-related activities I've been able to introduce since my time at Space Camp," said 2017 HESA alumnus James Falletti of Hackensack, N.J. "I've proudly worn my HESA flight suit to class and am so thankful to Honeywell for allowing me to further explore my passion for teaching and implementing science each day with my students."

HESA candidates complete a rigorous application process. Qualified teachers are awarded scholarships, round-trip airfare, tuition, meals and accommodations, supported by Honeywell and its employees.

About U.S. Space and Rocket Center

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is home to Space Camp® and Aviation Challenge®, the Apollo 16 capsule, the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket, and world-class traveling exhibits. USSRC is the Official Visitor Center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and a showcase for national defense technologies developed at the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal. To learn more about the exciting programs and activities at the USSRC, visit www.rocketcenter.com

About Honeywell Hometown Solutions

Honeywell Educators at Space Academy is part of Honeywell Hometown Solutions, the company's corporate citizenship initiative, which focuses on five areas of vital importance: Science & Math Education, Family Safety & Security, Housing & Shelter, Habitat & Conservation, and Humanitarian Relief. Together with leading public and nonprofit institutions, Honeywell has developed powerful programs to address these needs in the communities it serves. For more information, please visit http://citizenship.honeywell.com/.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

