HONEYWELL TECHNOLOGIES HOSTS 2026 INVESTOR DAY; PROVIDES NEW THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL FRAMEWORK

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced it will host an investor day for Honeywell Technologies in New York City today, June 11, ahead of the planned June 29 spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace.

Honeywell Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vimal Kapur and members of the leadership team will introduce Honeywell Technologies, provide a new growth and margin expansion framework following the planned separation of Honeywell Aerospace, demonstrate core capabilities and offerings in each strategic business segment, and introduce three-year financial targets that will lay the foundation for the company's future growth.

"We are at a historic moment in Honeywell's transformation as we take the final steps to become a leading, pure-play automation company with innovative offerings that operate in industries where resiliency and reliability are paramount. We have a revamped innovation machine and simplified business model approach, underpinned by our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and strategic capital deployment. Following a three-year process to simplify our portfolio, we have the foundation in place to accelerate profitable growth by leveraging our vast installed base and deep domain expertise in mission-critical environments. We expect our enhanced strategic focus will deliver 4% - 6% organic growth, more than 60 basis points of margin expansion annually, and over 10% earnings growth annually at over 90% free cash flow conversion over the next three years," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

A live video webcast of its investor conference, which begins at 1:00 p.m. EDT, will be available through the investor relations section of Honeywell's website at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, and a replay of this webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation. The presentation will showcase deep dives into the company's products and solutions, growth drivers, end markets and customer case studies, along with financial targets for Honeywell Technologies and each strategic business segment. The event will also feature extensive technology demonstrations and interactive Q&A with the leadership team.

Earlier this week, the company provided a preliminary 2026 financial outlook for Honeywell Technologies and made several changes to the presentation of its adjusted results that it believes will provide a simpler, more effective basis for explaining the company's operational performance. A link to the presentation materials and replay of the webcast from June 8 can be found at http://www.honeywell.com/investor.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor , as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including statements related to the proposed separation of Honeywell from Honeywell Aerospace and the planned sales of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control, including Honeywell's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the proposed separation of Honeywell from Honeywell Aerospace and the planned sales of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements, including the proposed separation of Honeywell from Honeywell Aerospace and the planned sales of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses, and the anticipated benefits of each. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows:

Segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis;

Segment profit margin, on an overall Honeywell basis;

Organic sales growth;

Free cash flow; and

Adjusted earnings per share.

Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Appendix

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following information provides definitions of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Investors are urged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures when presented and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Honeywell's business.

As indicated herein, the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are not reconciled because management cannot reliably predict or estimate certain items for the reasons specified herein with respect to each non-GAAP financial measure.

We define organic sales percent change as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation and acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the first 12 months following the transaction date. We believe this is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.

We define operating income as net sales less total cost of products and services sold, research and development expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, impairment of goodwill, and impairment of assets held for sale. We define segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, certain acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and impairments, and repositioning and other charges. We define segment profit margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, as segment profit divided by net sales. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of operating income to segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, has not been provided for all forward-looking measures of segment profit and segment profit margin included herein. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment profit. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a significant impact on our reported financial results. To the extent quantitative information becomes available without unreasonable effort in the future, and closer to the period to which the forward-looking measures pertain, a reconciliation of operating income to segment profit will be included within future filings.

We define adjusted earnings per share as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted to exclude various charges, including pension income, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related costs, divestiture-related costs, impairments of goodwill, indefinite-lived intangibles, and assets held for sale, losses (gains) on sale of business. We believe this is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

For forward-looking information, management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, pension income or the divestiture-related costs. Pension income is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. The divestiture-related costs are subject to detailed development and execution of separation restructuring plans for the announced separation of Honeywell from Honeywell Aerospace and sales of Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions. We therefore do not include an estimate for pension income or divestiture-related costs. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments, and other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to change.

Acquisition amortization and acquisition- and divestiture-related costs are significantly impacted by the timing, size, and number of acquisitions or divestitures we complete and are not on a predictable cycle and we make no comment as to when or whether any future acquisitions or divestitures may occur. We believe excluding these costs provides investors with a more meaningful comparison of operating performance over time and with both acquisitive and other peer companies.

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less cash for capital expenditures and excluding spin-off and separation-related cost payments and the cash payment for settlement of Flexjet-related litigation matters.

We believe that free cash flow is a measure that is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock, or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This measure can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Stacey Jones Mark Macaluso (980) 378-6258 (704) 627-6118 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell