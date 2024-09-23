Honeywell to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Agent Powered by Qualcomm

Advanced mobile assistant intended to amplify business operations and customer engagements powered by multi-modal AI workflows

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that it is working to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent for Honeywell mobile devices powered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The agent will allow workers and customers in the distribution center and retail industries to interact naturally with their handheld devices through voice, pictures, and barcodes.

This AI-powered solution is built to function as a digital resource for the modern labor force and designed to enable today's stretched workforce to quickly tap into answers and outcomes, helping result in time savings, greater accuracy, and interactive results. The design and development of the Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent also supports Honeywell's alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends, including automation.

Workers will be able to enter data into the technology and then receive practical answers to queries like, "Do we have the gluten-free variant of this product in stock?" or "Where can I find this particular item in the store?" Depending on the question, users will receive responses in the form of an image, video, spoken response, text answer, or a combination of several modalities. This functionality is designed to enable workers to more efficiently complete their work while simultaneously navigating other ongoing tasks, such as assisting customers in a retail setting or performing multi-step workflows in a distribution center. The solution will be available to users through a software development kit that can integrate with an organization's existing applications and systems.

"Utilizing our strengths in on-device generative AI, high-performance and low power computing, this collaboration with Honeywell underscores our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that will propel the expansion of the connected intelligent edge," said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, of automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and cloud computing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Honeywell's new Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent represents a significant step forward in utilizing advanced edge AI to streamline operations and elevate customer interactions across industries. This initiative enables us to drive digital transformation, enhancing how businesses interact with their environments through intelligent and responsive technology."

"By pairing Honeywell's easy-to-use mobile devices and intelligent software with Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading edge AI processors, Honeywell is creating solutions to make workers' jobs easier while also helping businesses produce the stellar experience they want for their customers," said Jason Urso, Honeywell Industrial Automation chief technology officer. "With AI, Honeywell is amplifying what's possible for businesses with mobile workers today."

The Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent is expected to be available in early 2025. To learn more about how Honeywell is leveraging AI across key industries, visit: https://automation.honeywell.com/us/en/solutions/productivity.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

